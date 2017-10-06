Web Events (more headlines) 06-10-2017 Just Track Is The Need Of Professional Success Effective Media Monitoring, Quality Work In Your Budget Website: http://www.justrack.in

Media Monitoring at present has changed the way of corporate communication and search of important information through radio, television, digital and social media. It benefits business analysis, strategy creation, competitive market analysis, monitoring of media content etc. Thus media monitoring is becoming a need for all businesses. However, Media Monitoring is also playing an important role in communication strategy of all fields.



Companies are now keeping a note of smaller cities in addition to metros, as most of their profit comes from small cities. Companies are striving to grow fast in these smaller cities. You can get all the important facets like business, competitive market, information of competitors, implementation of strategies etc. through premier Media Monitoring Agency ‘’Just Track’’



‘’Just Track’’ is serving the customers with exact and important information of business from its strong network in 5 metros and 35 cities in 14 states. Company has been operating in the fields of Jewelers, Retail, Telecom, TV Channels, Power, FMCG, DTH, Home Appliances, Hotels and Resorts, Insurance, Mutual Funds, Infrastructure, Steel, Automobile, Energy, Banks, Politics etc. Company has its centers in Lucknow, Agra, Nagpur, Pune, Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Raipur, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Kocchi, Rajmundri, Vijaywada, Guntur, Jaipur and Chandigarh.



‘’Just Track’ aims to provide quality media monitoring of business at affordable cost. Company works whole week without any break and provides authentic information to clients.



Mr. Atul Malikram says, “Today only media coverage isn’t sufficient, but the information of your competitors and analysis of your PR activities is also necessary. Efficient implementation of your strategies requires you to know which plans your competitors are working on. Media monitoring helps you analyse your strategies as well as updates you about the challenges and the most appropriate time to implement your plans. I’m happy that we have the strongest network for media monitoring providing services from even small cities. ‘Just track’ provides media updates 24X7.”





‘’Just Track’’, established in 2004, is a team of Media Monitoring experts. They have developed specialized skills helping in monitoring print, digital and electronic media. It provides customers information regarding media coverage and public relationship activities. Just track offers many services like Media Monitoring, analysis and business solution. It has a strong network in 5 metros and 35 cities in 14 states. Just track has been at par with the expectations of its customers since last 13 years.





