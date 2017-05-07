Music Releases (more headlines) 07-05-2017 Lovari Hits All The Right Notes On "The Rhythm Of Life" Album & "Paparazzi" Music Video

Website: http://www.itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-rhythm-of-life/id1225630786

Music: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tH8G2k9cdwc

"I have explored the facets of underlying passion of love. There seems to be a common thread. A rush of high and an abrupt end," sings Lovari on one of the many poetically detailed lyrics featured on his new album "The Rhythm Of Life". If fans and naysayers alike were betting on Lovari to exceed their expectations with his latest project, they can rest assure that he has.



One of the best albums of 2017, "The Rhythm Of Life" opens with the sassy late 80s/early 90s sounding track "Paparazzi", which name checks gossip blogger Perez Hilton, US TV show Good Day New York, and the infamous Page Six gossip column all in one lyrical bridge. (Fact check: Lovari has appeared in all of these outlets). Accompanying the "Paparazzi" track is an excellent storyline music video, which is reminiscent of Bruno Mars' visual pieces.



Standout tracks on this nearly excellent collection include "Give Me Back My Heart" (would've easily been a #1 hit in the early 90s midtempo balladry days - not sure about this millenium, but there's hope), "Love", "Need To Know", "Gon' Be Alright" and the lead single "Crush On You".



Although the majority of the album is a 90s inspired R&B/Pop sound, there are a few surprises thrown in. Lovari goes all out with 80s arena rock on "Should've Known" (featuring Shinobi Ninja lead singer Duke Simz)and embraces country on "Ride With Me" (which is the only misstep on the album - not with the beat, but rather with Lovari's somewhat forced vocal delivery). Gospel elements arise on "God Got Me" and an acapella performance of the album's title closes out the fourteen tracks.



Vocally wise, his falsetto transcends between Prince, Whitney Houston, and Mariah Carey. Speaking of Miss Carey, there is a remake of her song "Around You" (from her 1991 "Emotions" album), featured near the end of the album. 90s house music enthusiasts will enjoy the throwback beat, although overall it is a bit too karaoke for me. Hats off to him for hitting those high notes though!



Recommended Tracks: Paparazzi, Love, Give Me Back My Heart, Need To Know, Crush On You, Gonna, Everlasting, Gon' Be Alright, Should've Known



Skip If In A Rush: Ride With Me, Be Yourself Tonight, Around You



Rating: 4.5 out of 5



Photo Credit: Jeff Eason / Wilson Models back | top

