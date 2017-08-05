Music Events (more headlines) 07-05-2017 Rustic #3

After two successful folk-themed nights, The Underground returns with a third: Rustic #3. Those chilled acoustic vibes will keep on coming with a fresh line-up, starting with Ewan Ho (何英瑋) and his guitar folk balladry.



Next on stage is Esimorp, the champions of the Volkswagen x Underground Battle of the Bands 2017. They'll be keeping their loudest sounds at home and instead will perform a stripped-back take on their award-winning live set.



Third up is The Pineapple Jam, a fun-loving gang with a distinctive bluegrass-folk style. They'll bring that all important corn-shaker to the show for some extra rustic-sounding percussion.



Closing the night will be up-and-coming singer-songwriter Olga Chung, whose music will steal your heart and imagination with its captivating raconteurial charm. Catch her as she makes her Underground debut!



Get on down to Morrison Cafe and Bar on August 5 for a summery blend of bands guaranteed to make you feel like you're gathered around a campfire on the beach.



Underground Rustic #3

Saturday 5th August 2017

8:00pm - 11:30pm

Bands: Ewan Ho (何英瑋), Esimorp, The Pineapple Jam & Olga Chung.

Morrison Cafe & Bar, 284 Queens Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong (Sheung Wan MTR station exit A2)

Advance tickets: HK$120

available at Morrison or http://undergroundhk.com

Door tickets: HK$160

Tickets include one drink

Hotline: (852) 9486 4648

http://undergroundhk.com/2017/08/05/rustic-3/


