MI2N
Music Industry News Network
FRIDAY, JULY 7TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Events (more headlines) 07-05-2017

Rustic #3

Bookmark and Share
Email: contact@undergroundhk.com
Website: http://www.undergroundhk.com
After two successful folk-themed nights, The Underground returns with a third: Rustic #3. Those chilled acoustic vibes will keep on coming with a fresh line-up, starting with Ewan Ho (何英瑋) and his guitar folk balladry.

Next on stage is Esimorp, the champions of the Volkswagen x Underground Battle of the Bands 2017. They'll be keeping their loudest sounds at home and instead will perform a stripped-back take on their award-winning live set.

Third up is The Pineapple Jam, a fun-loving gang with a distinctive bluegrass-folk style. They'll bring that all important corn-shaker to the show for some extra rustic-sounding percussion.

Closing the night will be up-and-coming singer-songwriter Olga Chung, whose music will steal your heart and imagination with its captivating raconteurial charm. Catch her as she makes her Underground debut!

Get on down to Morrison Cafe and Bar on August 5 for a summery blend of bands guaranteed to make you feel like you're gathered around a campfire on the beach.

Underground Rustic #3
Saturday 5th August 2017
8:00pm - 11:30pm
Bands: Ewan Ho (何英瑋), Esimorp, The Pineapple Jam & Olga Chung.
Morrison Cafe & Bar, 284 Queens Road Central, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong (Sheung Wan MTR station exit A2)
Advance tickets: HK$120
available at Morrison or http://undergroundhk.com
Door tickets: HK$160
Tickets include one drink
Hotline: (852) 9486 4648
http://undergroundhk.com/2017/08/05/rustic-3/

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

NABIHA Comes Good On 'IOU' To Fans

Joe Deninzon & Stratospheerius Sign To Melodic Revolution Records

First Acts For ADE LIVE Announced: Hercules & Love Affair, Fatima Yamaha, Anna Of The North, Phlake, Vessels And More

Gospel Blues Singer/Songwriter, Kimberlee M. Leber, Reveals How To 'Fight The Good Fight Of Faith' In Her New Music Video

IndieNinja, An Artist Services Marketplace, Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC

Houston-Based Rapper Vile Intentionz And Guitar Instrumentalist Seismic Anamoly Release Their Latest Thought-Provoking Single "Solidz N Stripez"

'Where Is Your Heart?' From Award-Winning Album 'Pop' Released By NYC-Based Young Pals Music



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» Merlin Member Survey 2017
» Baserock Launches Immersive Bass-Frequency Backpack
» Killer Tracks Launches GUM Tapes
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Edison Research: Broadcast Radio Controls More Than Three-Fifths Of Canadian Listening
» China Music Licensing Pioneer Mathew Daniel Moves To NetEase Cloud Music
» IndieNinja, An Artist Services Marketplace, Launches At A2IM Indie Week In NYC
» THE BIRTHPLACE OF COUNTRY MUSIC KICKS OFF A SUMMER OF PERFORMANCES, CAMPS AND WORKSHOPS
» Suzann Christine's New Single "Dope Queen"
» Legendary Musician Proud To Be Named New Animals Asia Ambassador


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk
» Generation Z: Meet The Young Millennials
» MusicDish Review: Xi'an Post-Punk Band FAZI 3rd Album "Heart Of Desire"
» Aloft Hotels And MTV Spotlight Top Asia Pacific Music Talent
» Canadian Sounds In China (CSC)
» QQMusic: From Streaming Service To Integrated Music Content Producer
» Music Works International Expands Team, Roster And Global Reach
» BMG Partners With Chinese Social Network Momo
» MusicDish Music Releases In China: SLC, HearIM, Tom Ricci, Voodoo Swing
» ASCAP And YouTube Reach Multi-Year Agreement For US Performance Rights
» Supreme Court Rules Unanimously In Favor Of The Slants
» Longtail Music Provides An Alternative To The On-Demand Algorithm

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.