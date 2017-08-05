MI2N
FRIDAY, JULY 7TH
Music Events (more headlines) 07-05-2017

Rustic #3

Email: contact@undergroundhk.com
Website: http://www.undergroundhk.com
經過上兩次成功的民謠主題夜，The Underground再次回歸帶來Rustic #3。以新面貌延續輕快舒暢的原聲魅力，由何英瑋(Ewan Ho)和他的結他細說他的故事開始。
下一位上場的是Volkswagen x Underground Battle of the Bands 2017的勝出樂隊Esimorp。今次演出他們將會收起激昂的一面，反而以最原始的音色奏出他們的得獎樂曲。

緊接第三隊有一班及時行樂的藍草詠調組合The Pineapple Jam。他們即將會使出他們所有的秘密武器，為我們送上原野式的獨特敲擊體驗。

壓軸出場的有明日之星唱作人Olga Chung。她那充滿震懾人心的抒情音樂會在不知不覺間俘虜了你的心。來捕捉她第一次出現於Underground的演出吧!

八月五日來到Morrison Café & Bar聽聽夏日民謠，保證能讓你享受到彷如海灘上的營火晚會的感覺。

Underground Rustic #3
星期六 2017年8月5日
八點至十一 點半
樂隊：Ewan Ho (何英瑋), Esimorp, The Pineapple Jam & Olga Chung.
Morrison Cafe & Bar, 香港上環皇后大道中284號（上環地鐵站A2出口）
優先門票：HKD 120
購票：Morrison 或http://undergroundhk.com
即場購票：HKD 160
包括一杯特飲
查詢熱線：（852）9486 4648
http://undergroundhk.com/2017/08/05/rustic-3/
https://thepointofsale.hk/tickets/rustic3

