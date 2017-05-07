Tech News (more headlines) 07-05-2017 DPA Microphones Debuts Mobile Studio-Quality Audio At IBC 2017

DPA’s new d:vice MMA-A Digital Audio Interface will be on show at IBC 2017 (booth 8.D70), giving European broadcasters their first opportunity to experience the unprecedented audio quality offered by this ground-breaking preamp.



Aimed at content makers such as live and mobile journalists, the d:vice MMA Digital Audio Interface works with any iOS device, Mac® or PC computer, making it easier than ever to broadcast or recording crystal clear sound anywhere in the world.



Journalists already use smartphones to capture the news and to a large extend this works well because today’s phones can take high-quality pictures and videos. However, until now the missing component was high-quality audio – something that is vital for news broadcasts where audio quality must match or exceed the video for the message to be understood. This is exactly the challenge that the d:vice solves. When used with a DPA microphone, it can capture or stream audio in quality previously only available in the studio. When it’s not possible to have an experienced sound engineer on site, the d:vice can act as a ‘mini sound engineer in your pocket’.



The d:vice MMA-A Digital Audio Interface is a high-quality, two-channel microphone preamp and A/D converter offering mono, dual and stereo capabilities. This flexibility allows a journalist to use the equipment for any unexpected situation that might arise during their day. Whether it be a two-channel interview situation or a session of recording ambience sound in stereo, the d:vice makes it easy for journalists to do their job. Furthermore, the d:vice is the only small form factor two-channel audio device on the market that allows users to set individual gain for two channels in an iOS environment.



The d:vice comes with interchangeable lightning and USB cables for connectivity. Its MicroDot inputs allow the d:vice to be connected to all DPA capsules, including the d:screet™ Miniature, d:fine™ Headset, d:vote™ Instrument and even the d:dicate™ Recording microphones, including shotgun microphones, via the optional MMP-G preamp – all of which will also be on show at IBC.



“This is the first pocket-sized digital audio interface that can deliver sound that rivals studio recordings,” says René Mørch, Product Manager at DPA Microphones. “The d:vice Digital Audio Interface was designed with broadcasters and mobile journalists in mind, but can also be used by other content makers for recording music, filming on location and during both live and recorded broadcasts. With this interface, users can portably record and stream clear and professional audio from the connected microphones.”



At about two inches in diameter, the d:vice Digital Audio Interface is ultra-compact, easily fitting in the users’ pocket. It provides best-in-class audio quality and is controlled through a remote application on any iOS device. An exclusive DPA app is available for download from the Apple® App store. The app makes the users’ job even easier, allowing them to store gain settings and low-cut filters for ongoing and future personalized use in dedicated presets. For security and ease of mind the DPA App allows setting to be locked, which prevents third party Apps from unintentionally taking control of gain. Third party applications can be used to accomplish specific tasks, including but not limited to live broadcast and high quality recordings.



The launch of the d:vice MMA-A Digital Audio Interface is just one of a range of planned activities that support and celebrate 25 years of amazing sound with DPA Microphones.



