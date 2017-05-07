Music Releases (more headlines) 07-05-2017 ‘80s R&B Superstars THE FORCE M.D.'S Return With Brand New Recordings Of Classics By Boyz II Men, Marvin Gaye, New Edition, Al Green And More Email: glassonyonpr@gmail.com

Los Angeles, CA - Forerunners of the New Jack Swing movement, the Force M.D.’s step back onto the scene with unique twists on their favorite R&B/Soul classics. Their much-anticipated return to the music world begins July 7 with the release of Our Favorite Joints, a new collection that treats audiences to the rich vocal harmonies and soulful delivery that made the group a household name in the ‘80s. The album includes superb and exclusive versions of Marvin Gaye’s “Let's Get It On,” Al Green’s “Love And Happiness,” and The Temptations’ “Just My Imagination,” plus a salute to their ‘80s R&B peers with Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road,” New Editions’ “Can You Stand The Rain” and more!



From underground hip-hop shows in the seething caldron that was New York’s early ‘80s music scene, the Force M.D.’s rose to fame perfecting their unique sound; a fusion of doo-wop, hip-hop and R&B. By 1987 the group had enjoyed a number of hits including, “Tears,” the highly-covered “Tender Love,” “Itchin’ For A Scratch” and, of course, “Love is a House.” The group, whose music stretches from Backstreet Boys albums to President Obama’s Air Force One playlist, warm up their larynxes after a 20-year break to thrill us with new versions of our old favorites, swirling up rumors of the comeback fans have been waiting for.



Track List:

1. La La Means I Love You

2. People Make The World Go Round

3. Whip Appeal

4. Can You Stand The Rain

5. Let's Get It On

6. End Of The Road

7. I Believe In You And Me

8. Love And Happiness

9. Sparkle

10. Mighty Love

11. Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now

12. Just My Imagination



