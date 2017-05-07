MI2N
NABIHA Comes Good On 'IOU' To Fans

Email: lainie@thegreenhousepr.com
Website: http://www.nabihamusic.com
Music: http://soundcloud.com/nabihamusic/sets/i-o-u
NABIHA Comes Good On 'IOU' To Fans
OUT NOW ON MAKE IT RAIN LTD / KOBALT

Scandinavian Singer/Songwriter brings her eclectic persona to the airwaves with 2 smash singles on new EP 'DRUNK' featuring Lady Leshurr, 'YOUNG' and 'ISSUES' impacting radio now!

Listen / Download / Stream Here
https://awal.lnk.to/IOU

With nine hit singles to date, Scandinavian popstar NABIHA has created a name for herself as a brilliant writer and performer across Europe with a reputation as a surefire star on the world stage.

Her multi platinum sales, 14 music award nominations including 4 Danish Music Awards, more than 33 chart placements, 50 sync placements, topping national airplay charts and an ongoing stint as a Denmark's Got Talent Judge, are all clear indicators of the impact NABIHA has had in her short career so far.

The start of 2017 saw the release of "Young", which was taken from her incredible new EP "IOU" which will be released on June 23rd, 2017 worldwide.

"IOU" is a thank you to everyone who helped to hold my head above water; for everything I owe to them for helping me to get through one of the most difficult times in my life. ~NABIHA

Songs like 'Drunk', 'Feel Your Body', 'Keeper' and 'Grand Piano' were important to write in order for me to make the natural progression into digging a little deeper into my emotions for songs like 'My Truth' and 'Issues'. It's also why my EP is an eclectic mix of club music, pop music and ballads. I didn't want to limit myself to any genre in the creative process because it was important that I make the music I love."

The release of "I O U" coupled with her upcoming festival and autumn tours continuing in the exciting vein that everyone has come to expect from Nabiha.

NABIHA 'IOU' Featuring 'Young', 'ISSUES' & 'DRUNK'
Out Now on Make It Rain Ltd / Kobalt

Listen to I O U - as whole link:
https://soundcloud.com/nabihamusic/sets/i-o-u

Drunk ft Lady Leshurr
https://soundcloud.com/nabihamusic/drunk-feat-lady-leshurr

Feel your body:
https://soundcloud.com/nabihamusic/feel-your-body

Keeper
https://soundcloud.com/nabihamusic/keeper

Grand Piano
https://soundcloud.com/nabihamusic/grand-piano

Issues
https://soundcloud.com/nabihamusic/issues

Young
https://soundcloud.com/nabihamusic/young

My Truth
https://soundcloud.com/nabihamusic/my-truth


CONNECT WITH NABIHA
@nabihamusic #nabihamusic www.nabihamusic.com

###

NABIHA is available for Interviews:
Lainie Green | The GreenHouse | lainie@thegreenhousepr.com | +1.347.878.1417

