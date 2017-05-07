Band News (more headlines) 07-05-2017 People Magazine Interview: Ronnie Spector’s Victory Lap: The Original Rock Queen Talks New Music And Reviving The Ronettes ; New Single And U.S. Tour Dates In July

People Magazine Interview: Ronnie Spector’s Victory Lap: The Original Rock Queen Talks New Music and Reviving the Ronettes



People: “It’s impossible not to fall head-over-heels for Ronnie Spector. Even over a tiny cell phone speaker, her strong voice bursts forth with electric excitement, full-bodied passion, and the occasional flirtatious giggle”



New Single, U.S. Tour Dates and First Appearances of ‘Ronnie Spector & The Ronettes’ Since the 1970s



SF Weekly: “Ronnie Spector has as much staying power as she has charisma”





Iconic singer and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Ronnie Spector is in the midst of an invigorating summer. In an expansive interview with People Magazine’s Music Editor Jordan Runtagh, Spector discussed plans for a new single, ‘Love Power’, to be released in late July, as well as a series of U.S. tour dates, including the first appearances of ‘Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes’ since the 1970s, and a prestigious stop at Lincoln Center in New York City (as part of NPR’s Turning the Tables series). Spector will visit Good Day NY on July 18th.



The People Magazine feature, entitled Ronnie Spector’s Victory Lap: The Original Rock Queen Talks New Music and Reviving the Ronettes, opens as follows:



In conversation, it’s impossible not to fall head-over-heels for Ronnie Spector. Even over a tiny cell phone speaker, her strong voice bursts forth with electric excitement, full-bodied passion, and the occasional flirtatious giggle. It’s the voice—a mix of street tough New Yorker and tender schoolgirl vulnerability—that provided the heart, soul and swagger of the iconic ’60s group the Ronettes. Alongside her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley, the trio scored hits with pop masterpieces like “Be My Baby,” “Walking in the Rain,” and “I Can Hear Music.” Spector’s incendiary live performances established her as an unparalleled frontwoman in the early rock and roll world, providing a blueprint for generations of lead singers.

A cat-eyed siren who launched a million jukeboxes, Spector’s inimitable style bewitched some of the most famous artists of her generation. Read the full story, here:

http://people.com/music/ronnie-spector-ronettes-tour-2017-new-music-love-power-interview/



As a seminal force in Sixties Pop and Rock, Spector’s swagger, moxie and trademark voice (still instantly recognizable from the first note,) defined an era for her legions of followers. Now in her sixth decade as a performer, she continues to thrill -- inspiring and empowering a new generation of fans as an enduring, transcendent figure in pop culture.



Spector’s upcoming live band performances combine multi-media elements, never-before-seen video footage, personal stories and more. As referenced above, select events will feature ‘Ronnie Spector & the Ronettes’ -- the first appearances of this group since the 1970s.



SF Weekly interviewed Spector to preview dual performances at SF Pride last week, and praised: “Ronnie Spector has as much staying power as she has charisma.”? ?Read the interview, here:

http://www.sfweekly.com/culture/presenting-the-fabulous-ronettes/



Upcoming appearances:

July 21 - Bardavon 1869 Opera House Poughkeepsie, NY

http://www.songkick.com/concerts/29538274-ronnie-spector-at-bardavon-1869-opera-house?utm_source=11593&utm_medium=partner&utm_campaign=widget&utm_content=90297

(RS & The Ronettes)



July 22 – Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center Great Barrington, MA

http://www.mahaiwe.org/Upcoming%20Events (RS & The Ronettes)



July 26 – Lincoln Center, NPR’s Turning the Tables Event – New York City

http://www.lincolncenter.org/show/npr-musics-turning-the-tables-live











Ronnie Spector Biography/Timeline:

Only a few artists in history have been capable of defining an entire era in pop music. Ronnie Spector is one of those artists: the embodiment of the heart, soul, and passion of female rock and roll in the 1960s. And to this day, no one has ever surpassed Ronnie's powerful trademark vocals, her gutsy attitude, or her innocent but knowing sexuality. For these qualities and more, Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in March 2007.

The Story So Far - Ronnie Spector was born and raised in Spanish Harlem. She formed the Ronettes while in her teens and released her first records in 1961 on the Colpix label.

The Ronettes were also professional singers and dancers at New York’s Peppermint Lounge. There they were discovered by legendary disc jockey “Murray the K" (Murray Kaufman), who promptly hired them as dancers for his Brooklyn Fox Theater rock and roll revues.

Beginning in 1963, Ronnie Spector—as lead singer of the ultimate girl group, The Ronettes—recorded a long string of classic pop hits: powerful, poignant teen anthems like the Grammy Award-winning "Walking in the Rain," "Do I Love You," "Baby I Love You,” "The Best Part of Breaking Up," "I Can Hear Music," and the international Number One smash "Be My Baby." These records are among the best-loved and most-emulated recordings in the history of rock and roll.

?“There were girl group hits before the Ronettes,” wrote Canadian critic Carl Wilson in a 2003 feature for the Toronto Globe & Mail. “But Ronnie Spector was the first woman in rock to provoke anything like the hysteria that Elvis had caused, which was soon to engulf the Beatles.”

As the Number One pop group in England, Ronnie Spector and the Ronettes headlined over acts like the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton and The Yardbirds. The Beatles personally requested that the Ronettes join their final U.S. tour in August 1966; later that year, at Basin Street East, a talented young come­dian named Richard Pryor was the opening act for the Ronettes' final live performance.

In 1970, Ronnie sang on Jimi Hendrix’s recording of? “Earth Blues”.



In 1971, Ronnie Spector released her Apple Records debut single, “Try Some, Buy Some”—written and produced by George Harrison, with a backing band that included George, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr.



In 1976, Billy Joel wrote "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" as a tribute to Ronnie. The next year, she recorded the song with backing by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, and it was issued as a single on Epic Records.



In 1986, Ronnie's duet with Eddie Money—“Take Me Home Tonight”—reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and hung on the chart for 26 weeks. The song was nominated for a Grammy Award and became a heavy rotation video on MTV.

In 1989, Ronnie took time off to write the story of her remarkable life and great music. Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness (Crown, 1990) was an international bestseller; a revised and updated mass-market paperback was published in June 2004.

In 1999, Ronnie released the critically acclaimed EP She Talks to Rainbows on the cutting-edge indie label Kill Rock Stars. Highlights included Johnny Thunders' "You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory," and a duet with EP producer Joey Ramone on his own composition "Bye Bye Baby."

In June 2000, after a fifteen-year legal battle, Ronnie Spector won a landmark decision in the New York State courts. The ruling eased the way for veteran artists of the Fifties and Sixties to collect past-due royalties on their old recordings.

In 2004 Ronnie was recognized for her contribution to American popular music when she was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall Of Fame.

In 2006, "BE MY BABY" was added to the prestigious National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress.

Ronnie’s CD, The Last of the Rock Stars, released 2009, marked the first time she was ever in full control of her material, arrangements, and production. The supporting cast includes Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), members of The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, Patti Smith, and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones.

Her latest holiday CD, Ronnie Spector’s Best Christmas Ever, released 2010 complements her classic Christmas songs “Sleigh Ride,” “Frosty The Snowman,” and “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus.” “Sleigh Ride” (#3) and “Frosty The Snowman” (#17) are among ASCAP’s Top 20 most–played holiday radio hits of the past decade.



2011 was a significant year for Ronnie with her cover of Amy Winehouse’s “Back to Black” being named “Single of the Month” in Britain’s influential MOJO Magazine. In May she appeared with Lou Reed, Macy Gray, Dr. John and Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen in a benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America at Harlem’s hallowed Apollo Theater – where Ronnie made her performing debut at age eleven, then headlined with the Ronettes in1965!



In the summer of 2012, Ronnie debuted her biographical one-woman multi–media show Beyond the Beehive in New York City to star-studded audiences and standing ovations. Following several more sold-out Gotham shows, Ronnie took Beyond the Beehive to London for its premier UK performance at Queen Elizabeth Hall on March 9, 2014. “Ronnie Spector’s Beyond The Beehive shines like a polished diamond!” declared The Independent (UK) in their five-star review.

In November of 2015, Sony Music released The Very Best of Ronnie Spector, the first cross–label collection of her career. This nineteen–track CD includes hits by the Ronettes and by Ronnie as a solo artist including “So Young” (as Veronica), “Say Goodbye To Hollywood” (with the E Street Band), and “You Can't Put Your Arms Around A Memory” (from Last of the Rock Stars).

Ronnie celebrated her 55th year in the recording industry with the release of her British Invasion inspired collection of covers English Heart, and followed it up with a performance at the venerable Glastonbury Festival that garnered a five–star review in The Telegraph (UK) in 2016.

In 2017, Ronnie was presented the Legend Award by The Woman's International Music Network at their "She Rocks Award” ceremony.



The style, look, and sound of Ronnie Spector continue to serve as an inspiration and role model for generations.



