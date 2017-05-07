MI2N
Music Industry News Network
FRIDAY, JULY 7TH
Music Events (more headlines) 07-05-2017

BENJI HARRIS' DEBUT, SELF-TITLED, SOLO PROJECT PREMIERS AT ONLINE RETAILERS TODAY

Email: mark.logsdon@plamedia.com
The first solo release from Benji Harris hits iTunes and other online retailers today, etching a career benchmark for the celebrated vocalist and guitarist that has toured with headliners and scored a top hit on CMT and Music Row with his previous trio, Scarletta. Kick starting his summer with the announcement of the project on Cumulus’ NASH FM morning show Ty, Kelly and Chuck, Benji performed at the Wildhorse Saloon and greeted fans at the RFD-TV booth in the Exhibit Hall during the 2017 CMA Fest and was most recently on the Hard Rock Café Stage at WSMV NBC’s show “Today in Nashville.”

"I played this new record for the first time with a full band at the album release show in Nashville on Tuesday,” says Benji. “Man did it feel good to see the crowd enjoying the new songs and to get all the positive responses from the live stream that Center Stage Magazine hosted. I’ve watched some of the best in the business perform and grow while I was out on the road with them and I finally feel ready to share my own music with country fans.”

Fans can download the project on iTunes by clicking here. Benji premiered the record to his Nashville area fans and industry professionals before a packed house at The Country on Tuesday. Among those in attendance was Cassadee Pope, the 2012 winner of NBC’s The Voice that would go on to chart a #1 Billboard Country album (Frame by Frame) and #1 Billboard Country Airplay single Think of You with Chris Young. Benji, who also serves as a guitarist and vocalist on Cassadee’s tour, joins her on the stage each night performing the Chris Young portion of the #1 hit.

Today In Nashville's Carole Sullivan, Benji Harris and Today In Nashville's Kelly Sutton
Benji will be making a return appearance on Ty, Kelly and Chuck on July 17 and will be sharing his latest music with the patients at The Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt via Seacrest Studios on July 21.

To stay updated on Benji, visit the following:

Website: www.benjiharris.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/thebenjiharris/
Twitter: @thebenjiharris
Instagram: www.instagram.com/thebenjiharris/

About Benji Harris

Since moving to Nashville in 2009, this Dallas native has found a welcomed home on Music Row. His country/rock trio Scarletta (2009-2014) had a Top 30 radio hit in 2012, and a popular music video in high rotation on CMT. They gained critical acclaim from Billboard and the Country Music Association as a top act to watch. He even found viral success and salutes from country headliner Jake Owen with a trio of parodies celebrating his daughter’s birth. Since leaving the band in 2014, Benji has lent his instrumental and vocal talents to projects and tours for stars like Sam Hunt, Jana Kramer, Cassadee Pope, and Carly Pearce. Pope's fans see Benji in the spotlight every night on tour when they perform the Chris Young duet Think of You. This father of two beautiful daughters is excited for the opportunity to finally share a project of his own. Benji co-wrote five of the six songs on the EP that is available now via iTunes and all major online retailers.

###

