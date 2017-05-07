Music Releases (more headlines) 07-05-2017 World Church Unites Releases First CD Through Clean Water Foundation Contributors

Music ministry team World Church Unites based in Lincolnton, NC is set to release their first CD this month. Participants in the musical project have decided to gift the CD to contributors of the non-profit clean water foundation Third World Vision which provides clean water technologies to people around the world.



“We are very excited to be part of the World Church Unites music team because of the partnership with Third World Vision. By releasing the CD through Third World Vision we are creating awareness for the need of clean water globally. All you need to do to get the album is make a donation to Third World Vision. This is the first time we have partnered with a non-profit and we are looking forward to where this takes us musically.” – Marty Paris, music team leader, World Church Unites



The World Church Unites music team consists of:

Marty Paris

Born in Charlotte, NC, Marty was always interested in music. After spending many years in New York City, he relocated to the peaceful environment of Lincolnton, North Carolina located in the Smoky Mountain foothills. Here he recorded the Paris Keeling project “End of Ride” with vocalist Kelly Keeling. A few years later, Surgeland Records released “End of Ride Revisited” which included remastered songs as well as additional bonus and live tracks. In 2010, Marty recorded “Darkness and Light” with his project Permanent Reverse including collaborations with former TSO vocalist Maxx Mann and Baton Rouge drummer Corky McClellan. Always a Christian, Marty became more involved in his church as a worship leader, turned his songwriting fervor toward his love of God, and began writing and performing contemporary Christian music. He has appeared on many TV programs including Fox, Atlanta Live, and Club 36. “My faith in Christ drives every aspect of my life and it’s never been better,” Marty notes. The culmination of Marty’s talent and faith inspired his debut Contemporary Christian single “To Be Saved” released on iTunes in 2014 to wide global appeal.



Parker Sipes

In 2010, Park was involved with classic rock tribute band Sunset Strip. He went on to becoming a worship leader and has been a special guest on numerous recording projects over the years as a guitarist, pianist, bassist or back-up vocalist. He has performed or lead worship on TV spots like FOX 46 Charlotte; Club 36 Augusta; WATC’s Atlanta Live 57; among others. He has been featured on the 2012 Surgeland Records release “Tune In To MIND Radio” and provided vocals on the 2015 Trans-Siberian Orchestra CD release “Letters from the Labyrinth”. In 2016, he released his solo CD “Rise Above”, a true collaboration with life, God, and inspiration. The music represents who Park is, his vision, and his mission. 50% of those sales proceeds from this release will be donated to Third World Vision, local charities, and the “Sounds of Opportunity Scholarship”.



Amber-Lee Garcia

Born into a family of musicians, Amber-Lee has been performing from a very young age. Everything from dance, to solo vocal performances, she has developed her natural talent into a beautiful skill to be used for her passion - leading worship. For the past eight years, she has inspired many people in churches, festivals, TV performances and charitable corporate fundraising events. Her love for music is outweighed only by her love for Christ and it's that which drives her to do what she does. Whether she is leading full bands or standing solo with an acoustic guitar, she remains strong in who she is as a person and as an artist.



Anyone who donates to the Third World Vision Foundation will receive the Maker of the Heavens CD by World Church Unites. The CD contains 7 original tracks:

1. It Is Finished

2. Spirit Breathe

3. How Can We Keep From Singing

4. Maker of the Heavens

5. Eternal Grace

6. To Be Saved

7. Love Eternally (Donor Message)



About Third World Vision

783 million live without clean water. One out of every five deaths is due of children under 5 is due to water-related illnesses. Nearly half of the world’s population lives in poverty. More than a billion are children. 22,000 children die each day due to poverty and poor living conditions. By investing in clean water alone, young children alone can gain more than 413 million days of health. Third World Vision is a group united by passion to make a difference. Third World Vision vows to create change by making better living conditions for the misfortunate. Every donation helps provide the equipment needed to produce safe drinking water, wound care and disinfection in areas that would suffer without it. Third World Vision is a non-profit organization.



For those who prefer downloads, the Word Church Unites music will be available through Bandcamp.



Attn: Worship Leaders and Music Ministers: World Church Unites worship songs are available to you as individual tracks and/or loops on USB drives for your worship services. Please contact us at sergeent@aol.com for more information.



To donate to Third World Vision and receive the World Church Unites CD “Maker of the Heavens” as a gift for your generosity, please visit the link at http://thirdworldvision.org



WEB SITES

World Church Unites – http://www.worldchurchunites.com

Third World Vision – http://thirdworldvision.org



Media contact: Serge Media Group , sergeent@aol.com

