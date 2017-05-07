MI2N
Music Releases (more headlines) 07-05-2017

Rapper Panama Black Drops "Changed" Single

changed

Eclectic, mesmerizing, and dynamic are the adjectives being used to describe the veteran artist Panama Black. The dynamic rhyme slinger has carved out a musical style of his own. He creates genuine, multifaceted songs that take the listener on a reflective journey. Rap Renegade Panama Black is a stand-up guy. He’s a good fella. He’s one of Atlanta’s “Made Men.” He's a rapper, a boss, and a business man. His hardcore lyrics, powerful stories and masterful delivery make him one of the most sought after artists around. This magnetic rapper exudes confidence and has the skills to back it up.


Panama Black has music running through his veins. Confident and with a dope flow, Panama does everything in a colossal way. The relentless rapper is building a worldwide movement. His style is a blend of reality rap and braggadocios lyricism. He kicks sharp rhymes over bass-heavy tracks while sharply telling dark stories about his life and his peers.


Panama Black's music is raw, intense and personal. However, he has songs that can rock a club as well. His label is called Have Knotz Muzic Group. He has been through many trials and tribulations and he explores those life episodes in his songs. His latest hit single is a song called "Changed." The record talks about how his life has changed from bad to good and how he knows what it feels like to struggle. "Changed" is one of the first singles off of the album entitled "Long Grind Coming." Panama Black's mission is "to bring great music to the masses."


Twitter: @PanamaBlack
https://twitter.com/panamablack




