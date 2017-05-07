Music Releases (more headlines) 07-05-2017 I've Always Had A Way With Words, On And Off The Mic @PunchlinezRB Website: http://www.musicmoneypr.com/music-promotion/4588010352

Where are you from?

-I'm from Brownsville, Brooklyn NY.



Describe your sound:

-My sound falls under the umbrella of conscience hip hop mixed with trap.



Tell us about your latest track:

-My latest track is called "Mr. Mr.' off of my latest EP titled "Foot Notes". It's a representation of the many hats I wear as an entrepreneur and the many different approaches I take towards life's obstacles.



Who inspires you?

-Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, M.O.P., Notorious B.I.G., J. Cole, Ludacris and my team PMC (Powerful Minds Combined)



Where do you see your career in 5 years?

In 5 years’ I see myself hosting a concert in Central Park



Where can we check out your sounds?

-https://soundcloud.com/punchlinezrb



Tell us something about yourself that the people need to know.

-I've always had a way with words, on and off the mic

I'm coming from that place with gates and bright patrolling lights



Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DreamDrivenMusic

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/punchlinezrb

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Punchlinezrb/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/punchlinezrb

Instagram: https://instagram.com/punchlinezrb

Website: http://dontforgetthehenny.com/



MUSIC LINKS

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/punchlinezrb

Audio Mack: https://www.audiomack.com/artist/rb-3

Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/punchlinez4ever



FOOT NOTES (EP): https://soundcloud.com/punchlinezrb/sets/foot-notes

THE SAMPLE (EP): https://soundcloud.com/punchlinezrb/sets/thesample



http://www.musicmoneypr.com/music-promotion/4588010352

http://www.musicmoneypr.com/hip-hop-promotion/4593676748

http://www.musicmoneypr.com/dj-drops/4588010348

https://www.ascendsocialmarketing.com

back | top

