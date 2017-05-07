|
I've Always Had A Way With Words, On And Off The Mic @PunchlinezRB
Where are you from?
-I'm from Brownsville, Brooklyn NY.
Describe your sound:
-My sound falls under the umbrella of conscience hip hop mixed with trap.
Tell us about your latest track:
-My latest track is called "Mr. Mr.' off of my latest EP titled "Foot Notes". It's a representation of the many hats I wear as an entrepreneur and the many different approaches I take towards life's obstacles.
Who inspires you?
-Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, M.O.P., Notorious B.I.G., J. Cole, Ludacris and my team PMC (Powerful Minds Combined)
Where do you see your career in 5 years?
In 5 years’ I see myself hosting a concert in Central Park
Where can we check out your sounds?
-https://soundcloud.com/punchlinezrb
Tell us something about yourself that the people need to know.
-I've always had a way with words, on and off the mic
I'm coming from that place with gates and bright patrolling lights
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DreamDrivenMusic
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/punchlinezrb
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Punchlinezrb/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/punchlinezrb
Instagram: https://instagram.com/punchlinezrb
Website: http://dontforgetthehenny.com/
MUSIC LINKS
MUSIC LINKS
Audio Mack: https://www.audiomack.com/artist/rb-3
Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/punchlinez4ever
FOOT NOTES (EP): https://soundcloud.com/punchlinezrb/sets/foot-notes
THE SAMPLE (EP): https://soundcloud.com/punchlinezrb/sets/thesample
|
