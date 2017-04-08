MI2N
Music Industry News Network
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Label News (more headlines) 08-04-2017

Atlanta Record Company Compares Its Long Awaited Compilation To Now That’s What I Call Music

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.realmuzikrevisited.com
1888 PressRelease - LS Muzik Group completes long awaited project aimed at giving independent music artists opportunity to garner more exposure. But it really doesn’t compare to Now That’s What I Call Music like it claims.

Atlanta, GA - An Atlanta record company has come up with a compilation that can help the music careers of artists of all genres. It’s been a product in the making since 2011 that provides artists opportunity to be heard. Not your everyday mainstream artists, but your aspiring independent artists. The aspiring independent artists that have what it takes to become big music stars, but lack the extra exposure. That’s where LS Muzik Group’s latest product Real Muzik Revisited comes in. A compilation product that consists of music from various independent artists of all genres, starting with the first installment of Real Muzik Revisited: Hip Hop Vol.1 – this fall.

Similar to Now That’s What I Call Music compilation series, Real Muzik Revisited delivers great music from some of the best aspiring independent artists in America; packed with 10 great songs and five great bonus tracks. Whether it’s Real Muzik Revisited: Jazz, Blues, Rock, Pop, or R&B, each installment connects with an audience that loves good music. Yet there’s one unique element that distinguishes R.M.R. from NOW, that is sure to get everyone talking. And LS Muzik Group is betting that the average fan of art will embrace it.

Captured to depict a story, each volume of Real Muzik Revisited is cleverly featured with a one of kind collectible cover artwork, illustrated by Atlanta’s own Kermin Middleton, of Kermin Middleton Studios. The one of a kind artwork sets the theme for each volume in an installment, making each cover artwork remarkably different than the last one. That music lovers will appreciate the overall artistry of Real Muzik Revisited.

“The idea behind the cover artwork is to have a collectible item like The Atlanta Peachtree Road Race t-shirt”, says LS Muzik Group co-founder Antonio. “We wanted to bring something significantly clever to the cover that our audience will love to have that truly defines them and music. Like the Peachtree Road Race, t-shirt defines a runner. We figured if we could create a cover artwork that compliments the music and pair one to the other, our target market would relate to either.”

With the release of Real Muzik Revisited: Hip Hop Vol.1 this fall, LS Muzik Group plans on releasing more installments of Real Muzik Revisited in the coming future. The company anticipates R.M.R. to be the go to source for music A&R’s to discover their next big artist and music lovers to discover new music.

http://www.realmuzikrevisited.com

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Caspar McCloud Releases First Acoustic Worship Album "Pictures Of Jesus"

Missing Link Music Signs Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year Daryl Mosley

Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee

The Village People's Iconic Cowboy Randy Jones Sets Summer On Fire With A Cascade Of Remixes For Single 'Hard Times'

Versatile Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New World Album

Sound Behavior Troupe Take A Swipe At Bay Area PC Culture In Latest Single

Handshake & Ice Cream Helps Artists Monetize Their Facebook Followers



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» GoDigital Media Group Completes 20mm Series B Funding For Cinq Music
» Roland Virtual Sonics & Sony Pictures Post Production Services Collaborate On Development Of RAINLINK™ Virtual Music Application
» Warner Music Group Acquires Selected Songkick Assets
» Reach Records Announces The Launch Of New Video Series The Vault
» Musicians Support CLASSICS Act
» Rani Hancock Named President Of Sire Records
» Viberate Will Enable Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» Submissions Open For The Music Producers Guild Awards 2018
» Suburban Symphony Release Debut Single "Stepping Stones" On Hilltown Records
» Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business
» Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit
» Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate
» Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
» Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?
» Legendary Rock Group Journey To Sponsor IndyCar Driver Ryan Norman
» Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» The Production Music Association Now Accepting Entries For The 2017 Mark Awards
» Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.