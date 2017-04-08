Label News (more headlines) 08-04-2017 Atlanta Record Company Compares Its Long Awaited Compilation To Now That’s What I Call Music Website: http://www.realmuzikrevisited.com

1888 PressRelease - LS Muzik Group completes long awaited project aimed at giving independent music artists opportunity to garner more exposure. But it really doesn’t compare to Now That’s What I Call Music like it claims.



Atlanta, GA - An Atlanta record company has come up with a compilation that can help the music careers of artists of all genres. It’s been a product in the making since 2011 that provides artists opportunity to be heard. Not your everyday mainstream artists, but your aspiring independent artists. The aspiring independent artists that have what it takes to become big music stars, but lack the extra exposure. That’s where LS Muzik Group’s latest product Real Muzik Revisited comes in. A compilation product that consists of music from various independent artists of all genres, starting with the first installment of Real Muzik Revisited: Hip Hop Vol.1 – this fall.



Similar to Now That’s What I Call Music compilation series, Real Muzik Revisited delivers great music from some of the best aspiring independent artists in America; packed with 10 great songs and five great bonus tracks. Whether it’s Real Muzik Revisited: Jazz, Blues, Rock, Pop, or R&B, each installment connects with an audience that loves good music. Yet there’s one unique element that distinguishes R.M.R. from NOW, that is sure to get everyone talking. And LS Muzik Group is betting that the average fan of art will embrace it.



Captured to depict a story, each volume of Real Muzik Revisited is cleverly featured with a one of kind collectible cover artwork, illustrated by Atlanta’s own Kermin Middleton, of Kermin Middleton Studios. The one of a kind artwork sets the theme for each volume in an installment, making each cover artwork remarkably different than the last one. That music lovers will appreciate the overall artistry of Real Muzik Revisited.



“The idea behind the cover artwork is to have a collectible item like The Atlanta Peachtree Road Race t-shirt”, says LS Muzik Group co-founder Antonio. “We wanted to bring something significantly clever to the cover that our audience will love to have that truly defines them and music. Like the Peachtree Road Race, t-shirt defines a runner. We figured if we could create a cover artwork that compliments the music and pair one to the other, our target market would relate to either.”



With the release of Real Muzik Revisited: Hip Hop Vol.1 this fall, LS Muzik Group plans on releasing more installments of Real Muzik Revisited in the coming future. The company anticipates R.M.R. to be the go to source for music A&R’s to discover their next big artist and music lovers to discover new music.



http://www.realmuzikrevisited.com back | top

