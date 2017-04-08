Music Releases (more headlines) 08-04-2017 Justin Bieber Remake Become Social Media Influence Email: plackpress@post.com

throughout the music industry with his viral remix of Cold Water – a song by Major Lazer featuring Justin Bieber and MØ. This remix of the made it’s mark by reaching over 2.6 billion views making him the most sought after Canada based artist.



The remix of the song features CJ Stain of the original version “Cold Water” beat, and quickly rose in popularity to become one of the most viewed videos related to the original “Cold Water” video on YouTube.



Vibe Music Group it claims that it did not copyright infringe on the rights of the labels in involved Major Laser, Justin Bieber or MØ because this proprietary information was leaked



However, the success of this video would be short lived. CJ Stain’s label was forced to remove the video from YouTube despite its success, because it was a breach of his personal property. CJ The version of the song uploaded to YouTube is only 42 seconds long, and doesn’t have an official music video. CJ Stain and his label have requested that the video be removed, despite its success – in preparation for the release of the fully-authorized music video and remix, to be released later this year.



full remix of the song is released alongside the music video later this year, CJ Stain’s Cold Water remix has the promising prospect to become a true cultural movement influencing those around word Canada and North America.

back | top

