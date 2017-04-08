Label News (more headlines) 08-04-2017 SIFTING Respond To Trump Administration's RAISE Act With New Video And Single 'Not From Here'

Los Angeles, CA - As a direct response to the Trump Administration's proposed Raise Act, Venezuelan-American progressive metal outfit SIFTING have unveiled a video for their new single 'Not From Here'. The video was directed by Abelardo Malpica at LH FILM. 'Not from Here' is the title track taken from their upcoming full-length album produced by Ryan Williams (Velvet Revolver, Rage Against the Machine), and Steve Evetts (Senses Fail, Suicide Silence), set for worldwide release on September 29, 2017 via Eclipse Records.

"We can't forget that this beautiful nation was built by immigrants. That diversity has contributed to the development of this great nation" states vocalist and frontman Eduardo Gil. "The intent of the proposed Perdue-Cotton RAISE Act is to curb the level of legal immigration by proposing a merit-based system that grades immigrants based solely on their skills. When I first moved here from Venezuela, I thought I needed to fit in, lose my accent, and dress like everyone in Los Angeles. After reflection however, I realized that I would have been lying to myself. Not From Here was written about overcoming this dilemma which is something all immigrants think about. We don't need to erase our heritage, or try to fit in. This is a free country and that's why this nation is great!"



SIFTING on Tour

July 28 - Pomona, CA @ Character's Sports Bar (w/ Sorrowseed)

September 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Silverlake Lounge (w/ Obey the Wolves & Shattered Systems)

Pre-order the full album on compact disc, iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play, and stream the single via Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Deezer, and more at http://eclp.se/rntfr

For more information about SIFTING, please visit them on Facebook, Eclipse Records, or Twitter, and follow them on Spotify.



