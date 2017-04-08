MI2N
Music Industry News Network
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Label News (more headlines) 08-04-2017

SIFTING Respond To Trump Administration's RAISE Act With New Video And Single 'Not From Here'

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.eclipserecords.com

Los Angeles, CA - As a direct response to the Trump Administration's proposed Raise Act, Venezuelan-American progressive metal outfit SIFTING have unveiled a video for their new single 'Not From Here'. The video was directed by Abelardo Malpica at LH FILM. 'Not from Here' is the title track taken from their upcoming full-length album produced by Ryan Williams (Velvet Revolver, Rage Against the Machine), and Steve Evetts (Senses Fail, Suicide Silence), set for worldwide release on September 29, 2017 via Eclipse Records.
Watch the full video at this location.


"We can't forget that this beautiful nation was built by immigrants. That diversity has contributed to the development of this great nation" states vocalist and frontman Eduardo Gil. "The intent of the proposed Perdue-Cotton RAISE Act is to curb the level of legal immigration by proposing a merit-based system that grades immigrants based solely on their skills. When I first moved here from Venezuela, I thought I needed to fit in, lose my accent, and dress like everyone in Los Angeles. After reflection however, I realized that I would have been lying to myself. Not From Here was written about overcoming this dilemma which is something all immigrants think about. We don't need to erase our heritage, or try to fit in. This is a free country and that's why this nation is great!"

SIFTING on Tour
July 28 - Pomona, CA @ Character's Sports Bar (w/ Sorrowseed)
September 13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Silverlake Lounge (w/ Obey the Wolves & Shattered Systems)
(tickets available here)
Pre-order the full album on compact disc, iTunes, Amazon, or Google Play, and stream the single via Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Deezer, and more at http://eclp.se/rntfr
For more information about SIFTING, please visit them on Facebook, Eclipse Records, or Twitter, and follow them on Spotify.

Contact - Eclipse Records

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Caspar McCloud Releases First Acoustic Worship Album "Pictures Of Jesus"

Missing Link Music Signs Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year Daryl Mosley

Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee

The Village People's Iconic Cowboy Randy Jones Sets Summer On Fire With A Cascade Of Remixes For Single 'Hard Times'

Versatile Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New World Album

Sound Behavior Troupe Take A Swipe At Bay Area PC Culture In Latest Single

Handshake & Ice Cream Helps Artists Monetize Their Facebook Followers



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» GoDigital Media Group Completes 20mm Series B Funding For Cinq Music
» Roland Virtual Sonics & Sony Pictures Post Production Services Collaborate On Development Of RAINLINK™ Virtual Music Application
» Warner Music Group Acquires Selected Songkick Assets
» Reach Records Announces The Launch Of New Video Series The Vault
» Musicians Support CLASSICS Act
» Rani Hancock Named President Of Sire Records
» Viberate Will Enable Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» Submissions Open For The Music Producers Guild Awards 2018
» Suburban Symphony Release Debut Single "Stepping Stones" On Hilltown Records
» Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business
» Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit
» Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate
» Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
» Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?
» Legendary Rock Group Journey To Sponsor IndyCar Driver Ryan Norman
» Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» The Production Music Association Now Accepting Entries For The 2017 Mark Awards
» Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.