Barnoldswick indie rockers Suburban Symphony released their debut single “Stepping Stones” on 1st August with Hilltown Records. On the day of its release it made waves on Amazon spending the day at number 1 in the movers and shakers chart, reaching number 3 in the rock chart and number 21 in the all songs chart. The single also managed to reach number 10 in the iTunes rock chart, with the official video hitting 13,000 views on Facebook within hours of its release which you can see below:


Stepping Stones is the first song to be released on Hilltown Records, a new startup record label founded by Keiron Melling (The Fall) and Producer/Engineer Mat Arnold. Having previously worked with such artists as Peter Gabriel, Kanye West, Tom Jones, Jay-Z, The Noisettes and Aziz Ibrahim; the duo decided to channel their experience into creating a record label to promote emerging talent from in and around their home town of Colne, Lancashire.

Following on from the success of their first single, Suburban Symphony will be releasing their self-titled debut album with Hilltown Records on 4th September on CD and all major digital retailers and streaming outlets. They will also be playing at their album release party at the Night and Day Cafe in Manchester on 7th September, which you can buy tickets for here - http://www.seetickets.com/event/suburban-symphony/night-day-manchester/1135282.

You can buy "Stepping Stones" from the following links or stream it via Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer.

