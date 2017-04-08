Music Events (more headlines) 08-04-2017 Return Of The Star Tribes: Devotion To The Sky Is Named One Of The Best Event Names By Vegas Seven Magazine's Best Of The City 2017 Email: mothershipmovement@gmail.com

Las Vegas, NV (Friday, August 4th, 2017) - - Named one of the BEST EVENT NAMES by Vegas Seven Magazine's BEST OF THE CITY 2017 Edition, "Return of the Star Tribes: Devotion to the Sky" is a three day event not to be missed. This Sacred Ceremonial Event, replete with aural and visual wonderment, live musical performances, workshops, and offerings of prayer, wisdom, knowledge, and information, will be held at the Center for Spiritual Living, 1420 East Harmon Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89119 on Friday, August 4th, Saturday, August 5th, and Sunday, August 6th and is presented by Seven7Sisters.org and produced by Starsinger. Three-day Ceremony Tickets are priced at $220 dollars. Day Passes are priced at $70 dollars. Night Passes are priced at $54 dollars. All Tickets are available online at Pleiadian Productions http://www.pleiadianproductions.org/tickets.html.



The Sacred Ceremonial Event is led by the lineages of the sacred feminine from different traditions in the world and is sure to inspire and enhance creativity while activating true potential. Event offerings include: Performances, Sacred rattle making, Shawl dances, Women’s Wisdom, Mother drumming, Cosmic mass, Gridlines/songlines, Communicating with star nations, Working earth and elemental energies, Manifestation techniques, Yoga, Sufi chanting and dancing, Artisan crafts, Conscious vendors, Energy Readings, Healing, Star Knowledge, Earth Wisdom, Ceremony, Pujas, Song, and Intentional Dance.



One of the event highlights takes place Saturday evening and is presented by Seven7Sisters which consists of a multidisciplinary sound and visuals interactive audience experience rooted in the teachings of sacred theater. In Greek culture, sacred theater was called 'therapeia', because it was considered to be a form of conscious evolution for the soul. These live performances, and ceremonial transmissions of sound, light, visuals, and dance, ignite an Evolutionary Healing Movement, that heightens the senses and brings the audience into higher states of awareness, catalyzing unity and activating deep planetary transformation.



The sound and light activated stage ceremony brings 7 women together to sing chants from around the world with the intention of activating and anchoring new light codes for peace and harmony on earth. Sacred visuals light the back of the stage while the female performers unify their voices and instruments as one. Set in a kirtan setting, there is call and response full participation element throughout the performance that helps everyone feel as if they are a part of something greater. Through the sacred chants that are sung, the Seven7Sisters weave a magical golden thread of new inspiration from the stars to the earth. In this stage ceremony, GRAMMY Award-nominated Windwalker and the MCW will add their magic to the weave with the heartbeat of the mother drum and traditional Micmac and Cherokee songs; Sasha Rose will play a DJ set; and Australian International touring artist Deya Dova will perform as well. Vocalists during the evening's performance will include: Starsinger, Sasha Rose, Melissa Edwards, Serena Gabriel, Adriana Magana, Adi Shakti, Amber Ortega, and Kimberley Bass.



For over 10 years, Seven7Sisters Productions has been assisting the activation of planetary change through performance art. The group is truly about the divine feminine principle, uniting women to come together selflessly to use their creative powers to create massive positive change.



For updated news on everything relating to "Return of the Star Tribes: Devotion to the Sky", please visit Seven7Sisters.org website at: http://www.seven7sisters.org/ or visit Pleiadian Productions website at: http://www.pleiadianproductions.org/



