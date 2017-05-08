Label News (more headlines) 08-05-2017 Claytone Claymore Psycho Alternative Rock

Website: http://www.defoxrecords.eu

DeFox Records and BUBBLE BLOOD RECORDS are excited to announce the new album of Industrial Metal project from Denmark called CLAYTONE CLAYMORE

The third album titled "Down the belly of the beast" now available on digital market on every worldwide webstores, iTunes, Amazon, Spotify, Deezer, Google Play Music, Tidal, Shazam...



Claytone Claymore is the experimental creative outlet of one man. It`s a one-man-band. One multi-instrumentalist programming drums, playing bass, guitar, keyboard and singing. Categorizing Claytone Claymore is pretty tricky.

Trying people have come up with terms such as: industrial-metal-indie rock kind of psyche.

The simple truth is that every song decides for itself which direction it is going. As philosophical as it may sound.

Claytone Claymore is a relative young band, being two years old. But quite productive.

The first album “Home-made prison” was released many years ago through danish distribution DIGIDI.

The album “Welcome to the circle” is released in 2015 by italian record label Nerocromo Music.

And now the third album is ready for all worldwide industrial metal maniacs!



Important links:

Follow the artist : http://claytoneclaymore.nlz.it

http://www.facebook.com/ClaytoneClaymore

https://www.youtube.com/channel/



Label : http://www.defoxrecords.eu

