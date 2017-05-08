Label News (more headlines) 08-05-2017 Legendary Xipe Totec Re-release Prehispanic Beg

Website: http://www.defoxrecords.eu

DEFOX RECORDS and INVINCIBLE RECORDS are excited to annunce the re-release of debut album of cult mexican Death Metal band XIPE TOTEC.

The release contain seven re-recorded songs and will be distributed in more than 240 countries worldwide and over 120 digital webstores, including the biggest Itunes, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, Google Music ...



Xipe Totec is a Mexican band formed in 1996. Their first album “Prehispanic Beg” was released through Toaj Records in 1998 and contains ten powerful tracks that vary in sound, but are highly rooted in the Death metal genre. Xipe Totec was primarily thought to act as a self-conscious being, which main goal would be to emphasize the roots of Mexican people. The daily life of Aztec people offered us a vast amount of information that we could transform into song lyrics: The violently conquered Aztec people; the loss of their ancient language; the ancient Mesoamerican history, their cosmological visions, religion and human sacrifices. All of which fits perfectly within the death metal genre. Xipe Totec is considered to be a pioneering band in what today is known as “pre-Hispanic metal”. After several live shows in Mexico, the band split up in 2001 due to internal problems.

After thirteen years of their debut, the band reunites again to record other albums, “Eztlacuani” (blood thirsty), released by Ablaze records, was a great success. The third album titled “In Moyocoyani”, the title makes allusion to the god Ometeolt, also known as Tezcatlipoca. The sound on this album has matured considerably. Once again, lyrics written in ancient Aztec language can be found here, as well as pre-Hispanic instrumentation in all songs.

The latest labum titled "Miquian" (The moment of death)launched in 2015 is available on digital market.



MARTIN MARTINEZ: Guitars, Bass, Drums, Flauta Aztecas, Tambores Aztecas, Palo De Lluvia,

ALEJANDRO CAMACHO: Vocals



Track list:



01 Tzompantli

02 In Ye Nechca

03 On The Name Of the God

04 Scions Of The Violence

05 Prehispanic Beg

06 Tonacayutl Tomio

07 Tlamiqui





Site: http://xipetotec.nlz.it

Label: http://invinciblerecords.nlz.it

Press bureau: http://dvlgator.nlz.it back | top

