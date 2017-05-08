MI2N
Music Industry News Network
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Label News (more headlines) 08-05-2017

Legendary Xipe Totec Re-release Prehispanic Beg

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.defoxrecords.eu
DEFOX RECORDS and INVINCIBLE RECORDS are excited to annunce the re-release of debut album of cult mexican Death Metal band XIPE TOTEC.
The release contain seven re-recorded songs and will be distributed in more than 240 countries worldwide and over 120 digital webstores, including the biggest Itunes, Spotify, Deezer, Amazon, Google Music ...

Xipe Totec is a Mexican band formed in 1996. Their first album “Prehispanic Beg” was released through Toaj Records in 1998 and contains ten powerful tracks that vary in sound, but are highly rooted in the Death metal genre. Xipe Totec was primarily thought to act as a self-conscious being, which main goal would be to emphasize the roots of Mexican people. The daily life of Aztec people offered us a vast amount of information that we could transform into song lyrics: The violently conquered Aztec people; the loss of their ancient language; the ancient Mesoamerican history, their cosmological visions, religion and human sacrifices. All of which fits perfectly within the death metal genre. Xipe Totec is considered to be a pioneering band in what today is known as “pre-Hispanic metal”. After several live shows in Mexico, the band split up in 2001 due to internal problems.
After thirteen years of their debut, the band reunites again to record other albums, “Eztlacuani” (blood thirsty), released by Ablaze records, was a great success. The third album titled “In Moyocoyani”, the title makes allusion to the god Ometeolt, also known as Tezcatlipoca. The sound on this album has matured considerably. Once again, lyrics written in ancient Aztec language can be found here, as well as pre-Hispanic instrumentation in all songs.
The latest labum titled "Miquian" (The moment of death)launched in 2015 is available on digital market.

MARTIN MARTINEZ: Guitars, Bass, Drums, Flauta Aztecas, Tambores Aztecas, Palo De Lluvia,
ALEJANDRO CAMACHO: Vocals

Track list:

01 Tzompantli
02 In Ye Nechca
03 On The Name Of the God
04 Scions Of The Violence
05 Prehispanic Beg
06 Tonacayutl Tomio
07 Tlamiqui


Site: http://xipetotec.nlz.it
Label: http://invinciblerecords.nlz.it
Press bureau: http://dvlgator.nlz.it

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Caspar McCloud Releases First Acoustic Worship Album "Pictures Of Jesus"

Missing Link Music Signs Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year Daryl Mosley

Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee

The Village People's Iconic Cowboy Randy Jones Sets Summer On Fire With A Cascade Of Remixes For Single 'Hard Times'

Versatile Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New World Album

Sound Behavior Troupe Take A Swipe At Bay Area PC Culture In Latest Single

Handshake & Ice Cream Helps Artists Monetize Their Facebook Followers



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» GoDigital Media Group Completes 20mm Series B Funding For Cinq Music
» Roland Virtual Sonics & Sony Pictures Post Production Services Collaborate On Development Of RAINLINK™ Virtual Music Application
» Warner Music Group Acquires Selected Songkick Assets
» Reach Records Announces The Launch Of New Video Series The Vault
» Musicians Support CLASSICS Act
» Rani Hancock Named President Of Sire Records
» Viberate Will Enable Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» Submissions Open For The Music Producers Guild Awards 2018
» Suburban Symphony Release Debut Single "Stepping Stones" On Hilltown Records
» Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business
» Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit
» Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate
» Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
» Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?
» Legendary Rock Group Journey To Sponsor IndyCar Driver Ryan Norman
» Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» The Production Music Association Now Accepting Entries For The 2017 Mark Awards
» Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.