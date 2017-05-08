Band News (more headlines) 08-05-2017 Legendary Blues Singer Holle Thee Maxwell To Perform At Women In The Blues - A Tribute To Legends Koko Taylor, Etta James, And Big Time Sarah At The Mill In Iowa City Email: lauer.milionis@gmail.com

Website: http://www.reverbnation.com/legendaryholletheemaxwell

Music: http://www.reverbnation.com/legendaryholletheemaxwell/song/281669[...]

Iowa City, IA (Saturday, August 5th, 2017) - - Legendary Blues Singer Holle Thee Maxwell set to perform live in concert along with Carlos Johnson's All-star Band and singers Gloria Hardiman, Demetria Taylor, and Tanya English at, "Women In The Blues - A Tribute To Legends Koko Taylor, Etta James, and Big Time Sarah" at The Mill, 120 East Burlington Street, Iowa City, Iowa 52246, on Saturday, August 5th. Two shows in one BIG evening of timeless classic exhilarating Blues music with presentations at 9:30pm and 11:00pm. Doors open at 8:30pm. General admission tickets are available online at Midwestix (https://midwestix.securemytix.com/event/women-in-blues-2017).



The Legendary Holle Thee Maxwell..."THEE Entertainer's Entertainer” is a native of Chicago, Illinois, who performed at Chicago's Lyric Opera House at the age of 12 and graduated with two master degrees in music; one from Roosevelt University, Chicago Musical College, and one from Julliard School of Music in New York, New York. Holle replaced Tina Turner in The Legendary Ike Turner Revue, toured with influential jazz organist Jimmy Smith, and recorded with Curtis Mayfield. She is a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from Chicago Music Awards; Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from Chicago Women in the Blues; Inductee into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame; and a fan favorite at the Chicago Blues Festival.



For updated news on everything relating to Holle Thee Maxwell, please visit https://www.reverbnation.com/legendaryholletheemaxwell



For More Information Contact:



William Kelly Milionis and Elizabeth Lauer

on behalf of Holle Thee Maxwell

Phone: 989-274-3994

E-mail: lauer.milionis@gmail.com

URL: https://www.reverbnation.com/legendaryholletheemaxwell



