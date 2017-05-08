MI2N
Music Industry News Network
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Band News (more headlines) 08-05-2017

Legendary Blues Singer Holle Thee Maxwell To Perform At Women In The Blues - A Tribute To Legends Koko Taylor, Etta James, And Big Time Sarah At The Mill In Iowa City

Bookmark and Share
Email: lauer.milionis@gmail.com
Website: http://www.reverbnation.com/legendaryholletheemaxwell
Music: http://www.reverbnation.com/legendaryholletheemaxwell/song/281669[...]
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Iowa City, IA (Saturday, August 5th, 2017) - - Legendary Blues Singer Holle Thee Maxwell set to perform live in concert along with Carlos Johnson's All-star Band and singers Gloria Hardiman, Demetria Taylor, and Tanya English at, "Women In The Blues - A Tribute To Legends Koko Taylor, Etta James, and Big Time Sarah" at The Mill, 120 East Burlington Street, Iowa City, Iowa 52246, on Saturday, August 5th. Two shows in one BIG evening of timeless classic exhilarating Blues music with presentations at 9:30pm and 11:00pm. Doors open at 8:30pm. General admission tickets are available online at Midwestix (https://midwestix.securemytix.com/event/women-in-blues-2017).

The Legendary Holle Thee Maxwell..."THEE Entertainer's Entertainer” is a native of Chicago, Illinois, who performed at Chicago's Lyric Opera House at the age of 12 and graduated with two master degrees in music; one from Roosevelt University, Chicago Musical College, and one from Julliard School of Music in New York, New York. Holle replaced Tina Turner in The Legendary Ike Turner Revue, toured with influential jazz organist Jimmy Smith, and recorded with Curtis Mayfield. She is a Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from Chicago Music Awards; Lifetime Achievement Award recipient from Chicago Women in the Blues; Inductee into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame; and a fan favorite at the Chicago Blues Festival.

For updated news on everything relating to Holle Thee Maxwell, please visit https://www.reverbnation.com/legendaryholletheemaxwell

For More Information Contact:

William Kelly Milionis and Elizabeth Lauer
on behalf of Holle Thee Maxwell
Phone: 989-274-3994
E-mail: lauer.milionis@gmail.com
URL: https://www.reverbnation.com/legendaryholletheemaxwell

# # #

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Caspar McCloud Releases First Acoustic Worship Album "Pictures Of Jesus"

Missing Link Music Signs Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year Daryl Mosley

Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee

The Village People's Iconic Cowboy Randy Jones Sets Summer On Fire With A Cascade Of Remixes For Single 'Hard Times'

Versatile Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New World Album

Sound Behavior Troupe Take A Swipe At Bay Area PC Culture In Latest Single

Handshake & Ice Cream Helps Artists Monetize Their Facebook Followers



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» GoDigital Media Group Completes 20mm Series B Funding For Cinq Music
» Roland Virtual Sonics & Sony Pictures Post Production Services Collaborate On Development Of RAINLINK™ Virtual Music Application
» Warner Music Group Acquires Selected Songkick Assets
» Reach Records Announces The Launch Of New Video Series The Vault
» Musicians Support CLASSICS Act
» Rani Hancock Named President Of Sire Records
» Viberate Will Enable Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» Submissions Open For The Music Producers Guild Awards 2018
» Suburban Symphony Release Debut Single "Stepping Stones" On Hilltown Records
» Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business
» Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit
» Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate
» Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
» Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?
» Legendary Rock Group Journey To Sponsor IndyCar Driver Ryan Norman
» Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» The Production Music Association Now Accepting Entries For The 2017 Mark Awards
» Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.