SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH
08-05-2017

Tubby Boy X Telboy - Oh So Real (Out Now)

Listen: https://youtu.be/m-awJ5TqriU

Oh So Real is a brutally honest, dark urban banger, courtesy of the forever flow-etic Tubby Boy and the vocally unmistakable Telboy. Oh So Real is lyrically themed on observations surrounding some of the music industry's aspiring artists and their lack of realness, desperate attempts at recognition and inflated self-worth. All of this popping off on a deep, heavy beat that sounds like a south London borough had passed through a recording studio in Houston or Atlanta.

As per usual, Tubby Boy never fails to deliver effortless flows, and his performance on Oh So Real is no exception. His bars are packed full of wit, metaphors and references, the whole time consciously raising the underlying point of the song. That's when the one and only Telboy takes the mic, full of soul and authentic style, to lyrically develop the theme and perfectly summarize the plot with his unforgettable hook. His performance is again, another great example of Telboy's songwriting versatility and natural raw ability.

On remix duty we have a dancefloor destroyer by Gangski. This badboy producer from Poland had huge success in South Africa with his Davies Twins remix. This time around he cleverly reworks edits of Telboy's vocals, inventing a brand new hook over a banging, almost wobbly but absolutely unforgettable thumper.

Written by: Tubby Boy , Telboy , Toni Toolz Produced by: Toni Toolz
Recorded and Mixed at: Adobo Studios Remixed By: Gangski

Design by: Tom Green at Adobo Design Label: Big Mix Up Records
Cat No: BMUR1704
Release Date: 14.06.17

Running Times: [Original Mix: 4:08] / [Gangski Remix: 4:11] (p) & (c) Big Mix Up Records 2017
Distributed by: Believe Digital

