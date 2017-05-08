Music Releases (more headlines) 08-05-2017 Singer Bahja Drops New Single "Necessary", Debut Album In The Works

Email: info@yo-pr.com

Website: http://www.yo-pr.com

Rising Atlanta songbird Bahja Rodriguez, best known for being a member of the top selling girl group OMG Girlz founded by Tameka "Tiny" Harris, releases her long-awaited new single "Necessary" via indie powerhouse Street Sxholar.



LISTEN: "Necessary" by Bahja

https://empire.lnk.to/BahjaNecessary



Genuine, mature, and centered, the 20 years old singer/songwriter who is now riding as a solo artist, decided that not singing was never an option after the OMG Girlz disbanded in 2015. Bahja is coming into her own as an artist and songwriter very securely. From dying her signature pink hair jet black to venturing into more mature lyrical content, Bahja is determined to show the world that she has all grown up.



Bahja's media praised single "Necessary" is featured on her yet untitled debut album, which is a body of work that she wants to showcase her in a light that she hasn't been seen in before. Sweet melodies, soft backgrounds and powerful leads combined with a unique and soulful voice best describes this gifted young artist.



The much talented singer's professional music career began at the tender age of 12 years old known as "Miss Beauty" in the top selling girl group OMG Girlz. The group is most known for their hit songs "Gucci This/Gucci That", "Where The Boys At", "Baddie" and "Boy It's Over".



Bahja launched her solo career in April 2015 by releasing the critically acclaimed single "Jealous Type", gaining over one million Soundcloud streams. She went on to release two more buzzing songs titled "Lipstick" and "Next One", solidifying her position as a rising artist to watch. In November 2015, Bahja dropped her debut EP "It Gets Better", which was well received by fans and industry insiders alike. The project immediately made its way on the iTunes R&B/Soul Chart peaking at #6. It also debuted at #10 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums Chart. One year later, in November 2016, Bahja released her highly anticipated sophomore EP "Luv", appearing at #29 on the iTunes R&B/Soul Chart peaking at #8.



The perfect look, the perfect sound, the perfect team, equals a lethal combination creating the perfect storm for Bahja Rodriguez to become the next breakthrough singer in music!



CONNECT NOW:

Website: www.bahjarodriguez.co

Facebook: @BahjaRodriguezOfficial

YouTube: @BahjaRodriguezVEVO

Instagram: @BahjaRodriguez

Twitter: @BahjaRodriguez

Soundcloud: @BahjaRodriguez1 back | top

