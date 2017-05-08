MI2N
Music Industry News Network
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 08-05-2017

Singer Bahja Drops New Single "Necessary", Debut Album In The Works

Bookmark and Share
Email: info@yo-pr.com
Website: http://www.yo-pr.com
Rising Atlanta songbird Bahja Rodriguez, best known for being a member of the top selling girl group OMG Girlz founded by Tameka "Tiny" Harris, releases her long-awaited new single "Necessary" via indie powerhouse Street Sxholar.

LISTEN: "Necessary" by Bahja
https://empire.lnk.to/BahjaNecessary

Genuine, mature, and centered, the 20 years old singer/songwriter who is now riding as a solo artist, decided that not singing was never an option after the OMG Girlz disbanded in 2015. Bahja is coming into her own as an artist and songwriter very securely. From dying her signature pink hair jet black to venturing into more mature lyrical content, Bahja is determined to show the world that she has all grown up.

Bahja's media praised single "Necessary" is featured on her yet untitled debut album, which is a body of work that she wants to showcase her in a light that she hasn't been seen in before. Sweet melodies, soft backgrounds and powerful leads combined with a unique and soulful voice best describes this gifted young artist.

The much talented singer's professional music career began at the tender age of 12 years old known as "Miss Beauty" in the top selling girl group OMG Girlz. The group is most known for their hit songs "Gucci This/Gucci That", "Where The Boys At", "Baddie" and "Boy It's Over".

Bahja launched her solo career in April 2015 by releasing the critically acclaimed single "Jealous Type", gaining over one million Soundcloud streams. She went on to release two more buzzing songs titled "Lipstick" and "Next One", solidifying her position as a rising artist to watch. In November 2015, Bahja dropped her debut EP "It Gets Better", which was well received by fans and industry insiders alike. The project immediately made its way on the iTunes R&B/Soul Chart peaking at #6. It also debuted at #10 on Billboard's Heatseekers Albums Chart. One year later, in November 2016, Bahja released her highly anticipated sophomore EP "Luv", appearing at #29 on the iTunes R&B/Soul Chart peaking at #8.

The perfect look, the perfect sound, the perfect team, equals a lethal combination creating the perfect storm for Bahja Rodriguez to become the next breakthrough singer in music!

CONNECT NOW:
Website: www.bahjarodriguez.co
Facebook: @BahjaRodriguezOfficial
YouTube: @BahjaRodriguezVEVO
Instagram: @BahjaRodriguez
Twitter: @BahjaRodriguez
Soundcloud: @BahjaRodriguez1

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Caspar McCloud Releases First Acoustic Worship Album "Pictures Of Jesus"

Missing Link Music Signs Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year Daryl Mosley

Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee

The Village People's Iconic Cowboy Randy Jones Sets Summer On Fire With A Cascade Of Remixes For Single 'Hard Times'

Versatile Haitian American Singer/Songwriter Natalie Jean Releases New World Album

Sound Behavior Troupe Take A Swipe At Bay Area PC Culture In Latest Single

Handshake & Ice Cream Helps Artists Monetize Their Facebook Followers



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» GoDigital Media Group Completes 20mm Series B Funding For Cinq Music
» Roland Virtual Sonics & Sony Pictures Post Production Services Collaborate On Development Of RAINLINK™ Virtual Music Application
» Warner Music Group Acquires Selected Songkick Assets
» Reach Records Announces The Launch Of New Video Series The Vault
» Musicians Support CLASSICS Act
» Rani Hancock Named President Of Sire Records
» Viberate Will Enable Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» Submissions Open For The Music Producers Guild Awards 2018
» Suburban Symphony Release Debut Single "Stepping Stones" On Hilltown Records
» Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business
» Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit
» Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate
» Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
» Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?
» Legendary Rock Group Journey To Sponsor IndyCar Driver Ryan Norman
» Viberate Enables Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» The Production Music Association Now Accepting Entries For The 2017 Mark Awards
» Music Streaming Service: The Next Frontier For Tesla And Elon Musk

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.