Where are you from? Orlando



Describe your sound: I’m a modern-day story-teller ala Tupac with the passion of Biggie with the drive of Jay-Z



Tell us about your latest track:

“How Many Times” is based on the reality of people being let down time after time after time. It’s a constant reminder to those who love hard but fail to get it in return.



Who inspires you? My father, John Paul Del Valle, may he rest in peace!



Where do you see your career in 5 years? Where God wants it to be.



Where can we check out your sounds? https://soundcloud.com/kushdabelli



Tell us something about yourself that the people need to know.

I’ve been through some of the toughest struggles, but never gave up. I keep it real, no matter the situation. I don’t hold my tongue; I speak from the heart, not from the mouth.



KushDaBelli performing on 9/17/17 at the RME Anthem Showcase and Music Meetup Tour at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801.





https://youtu.be/WXEksrOLW9A

http://www.wantickets.com/KushDaBelli

https://www.facebook.com/PabloKushDaBelli

https://www.instagram.com/kushdabelli

https://www.linkedin.com/in/pablo-kushdabelli-6378aa146

https://twitter.com/KushDaBelli

links to your music:

https://soundcloud.com/kushdabelli

http://www.musicmoneypr.com/hip-hop-promotion/4593676748

http://www.musicmoneypr.com/music-promotion/4588010352

http://www.musicmoneypr.com/dj-drops/4588010348

http://www.bestcreativeagency.com







