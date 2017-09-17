|
Who Inspires You? My Father, John Paul Del Valle, May He Rest In Peace! @KushDaBelli
Where are you from? Orlando
Describe your sound: I’m a modern-day story-teller ala Tupac with the passion of Biggie with the drive of Jay-Z
Tell us about your latest track:
“How Many Times” is based on the reality of people being let down time after time after time. It’s a constant reminder to those who love hard but fail to get it in return.
Who inspires you? My father, John Paul Del Valle, may he rest in peace!
Where do you see your career in 5 years? Where God wants it to be.
Where can we check out your sounds? https://soundcloud.com/kushdabelli
Tell us something about yourself that the people need to know.
I’ve been through some of the toughest struggles, but never gave up. I keep it real, no matter the situation. I don’t hold my tongue; I speak from the heart, not from the mouth.
KushDaBelli performing on 9/17/17 at the RME Anthem Showcase and Music Meetup Tour at The Abbey, 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801. To showcase your talent or network with up in coming artists and music industry contacts, buy your tickets at http://www.wantickets.com/KushDaBelli.
https://youtu.be/WXEksrOLW9A
http://www.wantickets.com/KushDaBelli
https://www.facebook.com/PabloKushDaBelli
https://www.instagram.com/kushdabelli
https://www.linkedin.com/in/pablo-kushdabelli-6378aa146
https://twitter.com/KushDaBelli
links to your music:
https://soundcloud.com/kushdabelli
http://www.musicmoneypr.com/hip-hop-promotion/4593676748
http://www.musicmoneypr.com/music-promotion/4588010352
http://www.musicmoneypr.com/dj-drops/4588010348
http://www.bestcreativeagency.com
