"Secure The Bag" Is A Money Anthem! I Made It For All My Hustlers And Grinders @YouuLoveChanel

Website: http://www.musicmoneypr.com/music-promotion/4588010352

Where are you from?
I am from Detroit, Mi.

Describe your sound…
My sound is unique. I create music that I believe people would vibe to and most importantly, radio friendly so that DJs and radios can actually play it giving me the most exposure.

Tell us about your latest single…
My latest single "secure the bag" is a money anthem! I made it for all my hustlers and grinders like myself to reinsure that we getting to the money and securing that bag!

Who inspires you?
Cardi B is my inspiration, when I started rapping, I looked up to Young Dolph and started making trap type music but as soon as I heard of Cardi B I fell in love, I love her style and decided to focus more so on my bars and relating to my female bosses.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?
In 5 years, I see myself on a realty tv show somewhere either having my own, or becoming a hip hop reality star. I feel like I really have what it takes to become somebody.

Where can fans check out your music?
Fans can find my sounds on SoundCloud @OG NEL IG _ogNel youtubube Pretty Party Hu$tle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bBnTPPaJPw
https://soundcloud.com/ognel1/secure-that-bag-revised-copy
http://www.musicmoneypr.com/hip-hop-promotion/4593676748
http://www.musicmoneypr.com/music-promotion/4588010352
http://www.musicmoneypr.com/dj-drops/4588010348
http://www.bestcreativeagency.com


