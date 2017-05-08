Music Releases (more headlines) 08-05-2017 Aug 9th Is Beethoven Shreds Day - Revolutionary ShredClassical Great Kat Album - Review Copies Available

AUG. 9th is "BEETHOVEN SHREDS" DAY!

Revolutionary Great Kat ShredClassical Album Released on Aug. 9, 2011!

REVIEW COPIES available for The Great Kat’s “BEETHOVEN SHREDS” CD featuring Beethoven’s “5th Symphony. “The Flight Of The Bumble-Bee” & more.

“Beethoven Shreds” features the blistering, unmatched Shred Metal Guitar AND Violin Virtuosity of The Great Kat, World’s Fastest Guitar/Violin Shredder/Juilliard Grad Violin Virtuoso/”Top 10 Fastest Shredders Of All Time” (Guitar One Magazine), shredding Beethoven’s 5th, Paganini’s 24th Caprice, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto #3, Flight of the Bumble-Bee & more!



RAVE REVIEWS:

"For those who enjoyed the carnival ride of Beethoven Shreds should have no problem putting Kat’s statue alongside the greats" - Houston Press

"The Great Kat. Beethoven Shreds. This is definitely my favorite classical speed metal record of the year." - IGN

"The Great Kat's shred histrionics take Beethoven's Fifth to a whole new level."- Total Guitar Magazine



NEW Great Kat DVD coming in 2017!! Featuring ShredClassical masterpieces from Vivaldi, Sarasate, Rossini, Liszt, Sarasate, Terror, Bazzini, Chef Great Kat, Beethoven, Paganini & More shred insanity from The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso!! http://www.greatkat.com



About The Great Kat:

Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of “Artists International Competition, “TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME” (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/“50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS” (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA!



