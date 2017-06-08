Music Releases (more headlines) 08-06-2017 Guitarist Dee Brown's New Single "Hey Baby" Is All About Shaunia

ALISO VIEJO, Calif. -- Most love songs are created and inspired by real love and true emotions. dee Brown attests to that on his new single "Hey Baby" written for and inspired by dee's fiancé Shaunia Edwards who tragically passed away in 2016. "She was the reality of my dreams," Says dee. "A woman that was sent to make me whole. I can still hear the sweet sound of her inspiring words whispering in my ear, "Hey baby have a good day."



dee decided to dedicate his forthcoming full CD project, "Remembering You," his second release on Innervision Records, to their journey together and a celebration of their love. Each song reflecting special moments. "Hold on to the ones you love, treat them the way you would treat yourself, knowing love covers a multitude of sins and faults."



The new single hits radio waves August 7th and is available digitally. "Hey Baby," is a funky, sassy track with an upbeat and happy vibe featuring Saxophonist Dezie McCullers Jr's. highlights of key ensemble guitar/sax melodies, while the background musical landscape is painted with beautiful colors by Valdez Brantley's keyboard arrangements. The intro of the song also features recorded words of encouragement from Shaunia to dee.



Innervision Records is an innovative record label with a special focus on operating within the ever-changing music industry and revolutionizing the way the artist-label relationship works. Innervision specializes in Groove/Smooth Urban Jazz, Jazz, Chill , Neo-Soul and World Music. Innervision is dedicated to infusing fresh, new styles of music, and raising the level of the music you hear by bringing your airwaves, internet and satellite radio great independent music created by artists with a passion for music. This passion, coupled with Innervisions rejection of the music industry's corporate model, enables Innervision Records to bring unique and refreshing music to the masses.

