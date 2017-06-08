|
|HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT
|
Sections:
Band |
Business |
Career |
Events |
Label |
Music Releases |
Radio |
Tech |
Video |
Web Events
|Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
|
The May Company Releases New Album TEETH On Cleopatra Records
Website: http://www.CleopatraRecords.com
Los Angeles, CA - The May Company have a new album out that is both garage raw and mind-bendingly psychedelic! Their first full length under this moniker, TEETH is a fuzzy, swirly rocket ship to mars on one end, and a driving purring ford falcon on the other. Some of the more psychedelic tracks are vaguely reminiscent of Thee Oh Sees, while other more surfy hook-driven tracks lend almost a Black Lips appeal. Any garage rock, psychedelic, surf, or punk listener will be OBSESSED with this album.
The band:
May McDonough – vocals / guitar / keys
Lo Schmitt – drums / percussion
Rusty Huber – bass / keys
Track List:
1. The Paradox Drive Of Finite Confusion
2. So Stonely
3. Building A Box
4. Good Fruit
5. Toast N’ Gravy In The USA
6. Hair, Hair (Is Heir)
7. Make America Ape Again
8. Son Of The Skies
9. Corpuscles And Love Muscles
10. So F**king Tired
To purchase: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/teeth/id1264341351
Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com
|
|HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT
|
Sections:
Band |
Business |
Career |
Events |
Label |
Music Releases |
Radio |
Tech |
Video |
Web Events
|Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
|