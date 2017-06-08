MI2N
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13TH
Music Releases (more headlines) 08-06-2017

The May Company Releases New Album TEETH On Cleopatra Records

Email: glassonyonpr@gmail.com
Website: http://www.CleopatraRecords.com
Los Angeles, CA - The May Company have a new album out that is both garage raw and mind-bendingly psychedelic! Their first full length under this moniker, TEETH is a fuzzy, swirly rocket ship to mars on one end, and a driving purring ford falcon on the other. Some of the more psychedelic tracks are vaguely reminiscent of Thee Oh Sees, while other more surfy hook-driven tracks lend almost a Black Lips appeal. Any garage rock, psychedelic, surf, or punk listener will be OBSESSED with this album.

The band:
May McDonough – vocals / guitar / keys
Lo Schmitt – drums / percussion
Rusty Huber – bass / keys

Track List:
1. The Paradox Drive Of Finite Confusion
2. So Stonely
3. Building A Box
4. Good Fruit
5. Toast N’ Gravy In The USA
6. Hair, Hair (Is Heir)
7. Make America Ape Again
8. Son Of The Skies
9. Corpuscles And Love Muscles
10. So F**king Tired

To purchase: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/teeth/id1264341351

Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com

