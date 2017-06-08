Music Releases (more headlines) 08-06-2017 The May Company Releases New Album TEETH On Cleopatra Records Email: glassonyonpr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.CleopatraRecords.com

Los Angeles, CA - The May Company have a new album out that is both garage raw and mind-bendingly psychedelic! Their first full length under this moniker, TEETH is a fuzzy, swirly rocket ship to mars on one end, and a driving purring ford falcon on the other. Some of the more psychedelic tracks are vaguely reminiscent of Thee Oh Sees, while other more surfy hook-driven tracks lend almost a Black Lips appeal. Any garage rock, psychedelic, surf, or punk listener will be OBSESSED with this album.



The band:

May McDonough – vocals / guitar / keys

Lo Schmitt – drums / percussion

Rusty Huber – bass / keys



Track List:

1. The Paradox Drive Of Finite Confusion

2. So Stonely

3. Building A Box

4. Good Fruit

5. Toast N’ Gravy In The USA

6. Hair, Hair (Is Heir)

7. Make America Ape Again

8. Son Of The Skies

9. Corpuscles And Love Muscles

10. So F**king Tired



To purchase: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/teeth/id1264341351



Press inquiries:

Glass Onyon PR

Billy James

PH: 828-350-8158

glassonyonpr@gmail.com



CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.

11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703

Los Angeles CA 90025

www.CleopatraRecords.com

back | top

