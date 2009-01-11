Label News (more headlines) 08-24-2017 Machete Records Release Jah Cure Single "Easy"

August 25th 2017



Machete Records are to release the single by Reggae Superstar Jah Cure "Easy" friday 25th August.



This is the third single to be taken from the "Too Late Riddim" Album released on the 31st March 2017.



The album features Adena Myrie, Bryan Art, Dean Fraser, Ginjah, Jah Cure, Lutan Fyah, Richie Spice, Sizzla Kalonji, Zamunda & has already been a favourite with the Radio DJs & Sound System Selectors around the globe.



The Grammy-Nominated singer recently had a very successful performance at the Jamaican 2017 Sumfest festival in Montego Bay & has just returned from the Reggae Geel festival in Belgium



Jah Cure is currently completing his new album..

