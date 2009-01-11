MI2N
Music Releases (more headlines) 08-24-2017

Kiron Releases New Single 'We Gotta Do Something'

The rapper and producer of hip hop known as Kiron has released his latest official single, “We Gotta Do Something.” The track has been proudly published on the Rock & Throne Records independent music label without the direction of the corporate music industry. A gritty, aggressive look at social issues plaguing humanity everywhere in the industrialized world today, “We Gotta Do Something” is evidence that Kiron is a rap artist to be heard in 2017 and beyond.

“We Gotta Do Something” is the first worldwide release from the rapper as Kiron, who has appeared on album releases from Suaylo such as “My Time to Shine” as Killa K and distributed three singles, “How it is,” “Cast em out,” and “His name is,” as well as an EP album, “No Other Gospel” as
Kiron The Prophet. “We Gotta Do Something” is also Kiron's first release under the Rock & Throne Records label, denoting a new milestone in the artist's music career.

In an interview for his “Cast em out” single, Kiron cited as main artistic influences many legends of the old-school mic. These included Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane & the entire Juice Crew, Rakim, KRS-One, Public Enemy, Run DMC, Ice T, Dana Dane, Nice n Smooth, A Tribe Called Quest, EPMD, Nas, Notorious BIG, Tupac Shakur, NWA, Scarface, and Das EFX. It's a list music fans can agree shows much taste.

Kiron's own style takes many of the attributes of the rap titans of the 1990s and updates them for a new millennium. His lyrics take front seat and make cogent, powerful points worth considering. His beats are pared down to their most integral boom-bap. His melody lines are reminiscent of the keyboards used by heavy hitters like Snoop and NWA. Fans of these and of modern rappers like MF Doom and Kendrick Lamar, too, will find much to be enthusiastic about in “We Gotta Do Something.”

“We Gotta Do Something” by Kiron on the Rock & Throne Records label is available worldwide at over 600 quality digital music stores online now.

-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com


“We Gotta Do Something” by Kiron –

https://www.amazon.com/We-Gotta-Do-Something-Kiron/dp/B073ZQ8HCP/

