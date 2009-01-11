MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31ST
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Events (more headlines) 08-24-2017

Iggy Azalea, The Kills, TV On The Radio & The Legendary Wu Tang Clan Confirmed For 1St Off Weekend Festival

Bookmark and Share
Email: lainie@thegreenhousepr.com
Website: http://www.offweekend.com
Music: http://youtu.be/AqSLmUN5loQ
We all deserve an OFF WEEKEND and Miami is about to get its biggest! South Florida's only multi-genre music festival is confirmed to launch at Historic Virginia Key Park in Biscayne on December 9th & 10th, 2017! The eclectic lineup has confirmed Multiplatinum Artist Iggy Azalea, The Kills, TV on The Radio, Wu Tang Clan, Alex Clare, Bishop Briggs, Los Walters, Missio, Misterwives, Sunlight & Lions, The Airborne Toxic Event, The Shelters and More To Be Announced!

Over 2 days an estimated crowd of over 40,000 + Friends will experience a new era in South Florida music festivals. Created and produced by some of the greatest music event conceptualists in Miami (Eric Prydz and Above & Beyond at RC COLA Plant, HYTE MIAMI).

"We are excited that OFF WEEKEND is coming to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park in early December! We have wanted to have an event with Art, Music and Culture happen in December for a long time and are really interested to see what Like Minded Events will create at this beautiful park", says Michelle Swaby-Smith, Special Events Liaison for Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.

"Historic Virginia Key Beach Park is the perfect location for an event like OFF WEEKEND. We have a beautiful shoreline, wonderful historic landmarks and a lush tropical landscape that will be very conducive for an event such as this. The event organizers have promised a weekend of Artistic driven entertainment with unique art exhibits, music and fun! We welcome Off Weekend to this Paradise Renewed." Says Guy Forchion, Executive Director for Virginia Key Beach Park Trust

For those who wish to express their individualism but celebrate community... there is OFF Weekend. Music meets Art under the sun & sky kissed by the waters off of Biscayne Bay. OFF Weekend will present layers of incredible and talented contemporary musicians during the world's largest contemporary art weekend for the first time ever.

OFF Weekend Music & Arts Festival welcomes Family & Friends of All Ages

OFF Weekend Culinary Campground & Art Installation Information To Come…

OFF BFF Tickets on Sale Thursday August 31st 1pm EST!
http://OFFWeekend.wantickets.com
OFF BFF tix are $59.99 for 2 day GA
OFF VIF (Very Important Friends) tix are $199

STAY UPDATED w/ OFF WEEKEND FESTIVAL
www.offweekend.com
www.instagram.com/offwknd
www.twitter.com/offwknd
www.facebook.com/offwknd
www.soundcloud.com/offwknd
Snapchat: offwknd

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Iggy Azalea, The Kills, TV On The Radio & The Legendary Wu Tang Clan Confirmed For 1St Off Weekend Festival

Strange Loops Releases Debut EP, New Era

Roger D'arcy Release 'Ordinary Man' As The First Track From His New Album The House Of Heads On August 24

Hybrid Studios Joins Earthquaker Devices Studio Program

A Timeless Voice And A Violin - A Duet Like No Other

Caspar McCloud Releases First Acoustic Worship Album "Pictures Of Jesus"

Missing Link Music Signs Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year Daryl Mosley



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» GoDigital Media Group Completes 20mm Series B Funding For Cinq Music
» Roland Virtual Sonics & Sony Pictures Post Production Services Collaborate On Development Of RAINLINK™ Virtual Music Application
» Warner Music Group Acquires Selected Songkick Assets
» Reach Records Announces The Launch Of New Video Series The Vault
» Musicians Support CLASSICS Act
» Rani Hancock Named President Of Sire Records
» Viberate Will Enable Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» Submissions Open For The Music Producers Guild Awards 2018
» Suburban Symphony Release Debut Single "Stepping Stones" On Hilltown Records
» Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Audiofile Engineering Under New Ownership
» Songwriters Join BMG's Tech Team To Create New Royalties App
» What's Next In Music? Focuses On China
» Because Acquires Majority Of Former London Records Catalogue
» BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business
» Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit
» Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate
» Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
» Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.