We all deserve an OFF WEEKEND and Miami is about to get its biggest! South Florida's only multi-genre music festival is confirmed to launch at Historic Virginia Key Park in Biscayne on December 9th & 10th, 2017! The eclectic lineup has confirmed Multiplatinum Artist Iggy Azalea, The Kills, TV on The Radio, Wu Tang Clan, Alex Clare, Bishop Briggs, Los Walters, Missio, Misterwives, Sunlight & Lions, The Airborne Toxic Event, The Shelters and More To Be Announced!



Over 2 days an estimated crowd of over 40,000 + Friends will experience a new era in South Florida music festivals. Created and produced by some of the greatest music event conceptualists in Miami (Eric Prydz and Above & Beyond at RC COLA Plant, HYTE MIAMI).



"We are excited that OFF WEEKEND is coming to Historic Virginia Key Beach Park in early December! We have wanted to have an event with Art, Music and Culture happen in December for a long time and are really interested to see what Like Minded Events will create at this beautiful park", says Michelle Swaby-Smith, Special Events Liaison for Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.



"Historic Virginia Key Beach Park is the perfect location for an event like OFF WEEKEND. We have a beautiful shoreline, wonderful historic landmarks and a lush tropical landscape that will be very conducive for an event such as this. The event organizers have promised a weekend of Artistic driven entertainment with unique art exhibits, music and fun! We welcome Off Weekend to this Paradise Renewed." Says Guy Forchion, Executive Director for Virginia Key Beach Park Trust



For those who wish to express their individualism but celebrate community... there is OFF Weekend. Music meets Art under the sun & sky kissed by the waters off of Biscayne Bay. OFF Weekend will present layers of incredible and talented contemporary musicians during the world's largest contemporary art weekend for the first time ever.



OFF Weekend Music & Arts Festival welcomes Family & Friends of All Ages



OFF Weekend Culinary Campground & Art Installation Information To Come…



OFF BFF Tickets on Sale Thursday August 31st 1pm EST!

http://OFFWeekend.wantickets.com

OFF BFF tix are $59.99 for 2 day GA

OFF VIF (Very Important Friends) tix are $199



