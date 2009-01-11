MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31ST
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Radio News (more headlines) 08-24-2017

Wica Interview With Star Intl 99.9 Radio

Bookmark and Share
1- How long have you been and how's your path until now in the Music Industry???

Originally born in Siberia, Russia, I have lived in London since the age of 16.
Since the age of 21 I have been writing poetry and only in 2017 started writing song lyrics and coming up with melodies.
From May 2017 I have written 9 songs myself-the list is below, numbers 3,4 and then from number 6 till 12 are all my lyrics:). For number 5,6,9, 10, 11 and 12 I have done lyrics and melody as well.
"Fire in the sky" is a song dedicated to the victims of Grenfell fire which took place in London in June 2017 and caused a huge political debate about the safety of living premises in London.

Released so far:
1. Bright Light City 19th July 2017
2. Fire in the sky 26th July
3. Mne bi v nebo, 2nd August 2017
4. Love Temple, 10th August 2017
5. Proshaj, 21st August

In process of recording/mixing and mastering:
6. I want to stay here forever
7. Love never hurts
8. Burnt inside
9. Our star

Coming:
10. Let me out
11. Our memories
12. Breaking chains


2- What are your biggest achievements???

In terms of music it was an achievement to start songwriting in May 2017 and write 9 songs so far including melodies.
If we talk about achievements in general, then my book in nutrition and psychology was published by London Press in 2010, which is of help to people wishing to lose weight and those struggling with anorexia and bulimia.


3- What's your latest release(s) an project(s) and what can you tell us about them???

Just recorded one of my songs called "I want to stay here forever" and it will be out in early September 2017.
At the moment working with a really talented Italian producer on 2 of my songs "Love never hurts" and "Burnt inside", which will be out in September 2017 and with a famous UK producer from BBC on one of my songs called "Our star".

4- What are your future plans???
Keep writing songs with deep meaning and based on personal experience as well as other people's experiences so that people can identify with them and hopefully like them!

5- What do you like to tell to your supporters out there???

Thanks a lot for every single of your comments, likes and wishes. Without them my journey would not be as good as it is :) ... I hope not to disappoint you!

- Wica Links:

website:https://www.wicaartist.com/
facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/wicalondon/
facebook account:https://www.facebook.com/wica.wica.167
twitter:https://twitter.com/Wica2017London
instagram @wicalondon
soundcloud:https://soundcloud.com/user-751454609/tracks
youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQSg5HSyypLR_NWJ5dOiceg



Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Iggy Azalea, The Kills, TV On The Radio & The Legendary Wu Tang Clan Confirmed For 1St Off Weekend Festival

Strange Loops Releases Debut EP, New Era

Roger D'arcy Release 'Ordinary Man' As The First Track From His New Album The House Of Heads On August 24

Hybrid Studios Joins Earthquaker Devices Studio Program

A Timeless Voice And A Violin - A Duet Like No Other

Caspar McCloud Releases First Acoustic Worship Album "Pictures Of Jesus"

Missing Link Music Signs Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year Daryl Mosley



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» GoDigital Media Group Completes 20mm Series B Funding For Cinq Music
» Roland Virtual Sonics & Sony Pictures Post Production Services Collaborate On Development Of RAINLINK™ Virtual Music Application
» Warner Music Group Acquires Selected Songkick Assets
» Reach Records Announces The Launch Of New Video Series The Vault
» Musicians Support CLASSICS Act
» Rani Hancock Named President Of Sire Records
» Viberate Will Enable Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» Submissions Open For The Music Producers Guild Awards 2018
» Suburban Symphony Release Debut Single "Stepping Stones" On Hilltown Records
» Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Audiofile Engineering Under New Ownership
» Songwriters Join BMG's Tech Team To Create New Royalties App
» What's Next In Music? Focuses On China
» Because Acquires Majority Of Former London Records Catalogue
» BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business
» Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit
» Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate
» Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
» Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.