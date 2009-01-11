Radio News (more headlines) 08-24-2017 Wica Interview With Star Intl 99.9 Radio 1- How long have you been and how's your path until now in the Music Industry???



Originally born in Siberia, Russia, I have lived in London since the age of 16.

Since the age of 21 I have been writing poetry and only in 2017 started writing song lyrics and coming up with melodies.

From May 2017 I have written 9 songs myself-the list is below, numbers 3,4 and then from number 6 till 12 are all my lyrics:). For number 5,6,9, 10, 11 and 12 I have done lyrics and melody as well.

"Fire in the sky" is a song dedicated to the victims of Grenfell fire which took place in London in June 2017 and caused a huge political debate about the safety of living premises in London.



Released so far:

1. Bright Light City 19th July 2017

2. Fire in the sky 26th July

3. Mne bi v nebo, 2nd August 2017

4. Love Temple, 10th August 2017

5. Proshaj, 21st August



In process of recording/mixing and mastering:

6. I want to stay here forever

7. Love never hurts

8. Burnt inside

9. Our star



Coming:

10. Let me out

11. Our memories

12. Breaking chains





2- What are your biggest achievements???



In terms of music it was an achievement to start songwriting in May 2017 and write 9 songs so far including melodies.

If we talk about achievements in general, then my book in nutrition and psychology was published by London Press in 2010, which is of help to people wishing to lose weight and those struggling with anorexia and bulimia.





3- What's your latest release(s) an project(s) and what can you tell us about them???



Just recorded one of my songs called "I want to stay here forever" and it will be out in early September 2017.

At the moment working with a really talented Italian producer on 2 of my songs "Love never hurts" and "Burnt inside", which will be out in September 2017 and with a famous UK producer from BBC on one of my songs called "Our star".



4- What are your future plans???

Keep writing songs with deep meaning and based on personal experience as well as other people's experiences so that people can identify with them and hopefully like them!



5- What do you like to tell to your supporters out there???



Thanks a lot for every single of your comments, likes and wishes. Without them my journey would not be as good as it is :) ... I hope not to disappoint you!



- Wica Links:



website:https://www.wicaartist.com/

facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/wicalondon/

facebook account:https://www.facebook.com/wica.wica.167

twitter:https://twitter.com/Wica2017London

instagram @wicalondon

soundcloud:https://soundcloud.com/user-751454609/tracks

youtube:https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQSg5HSyypLR_NWJ5dOiceg







