The rapper, singer and songwriter known as EriickMoore has released his latest official single, “All I Need.” The track is the most prominent release from EriickMoore to date and has been distributed to digital music stores around the world. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. A pulsing dance single blending elements of hip hop and pop for something for fans of many music genres, “All I Need” makes a fine introduction to EriickMoore's growing repertoire.



New Jersey's Eriick Moore cites as main artistic influences the Jackson 5, Bruno Mars, the Temptations, J Cole, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, Tupac Shakur, and Drake. His own sound stands on the hip hop tradition but shines with the polish of pop music, ready for radio play or for selection by nightclub DJs and music enthusiasts everywhere.



Asked to describe the themes of his new single, EriickMoore writes, “No matter what disappointment and struggles life throws at you, keep your head up and remain focused. We are young now, so just live your life to the fullest.”



EriickMoore penned his first song at the age of six. His first real foray into professional music began in a group called GodsoftheNorth. Some unfavorable chemistry in the ensemble led to a falling out, encouraging EriickMoore to branch into a solo career.



“I worked at mastering my craft each and every day,” writes EriickMoore. “I worked two different jobs seven days a week to invest in my music career.”



Resolve and tenacity run throughout the songs of EriickMoore.



“I will not let anything block the vision I have for myself,” he says. “I'm determined to do whatever it take to get to that Number One spot.”



He concludes with a prophecy: “EriickMoore will be #1.”



“All I Need” by EriickMoore is available online worldwide at over 600 quality digital music stores now.



