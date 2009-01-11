MI2N
Website: http://www.winxdvd.com
Digiarty Software, the pioneer of multimedia software industry, announces that WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe has added another popular video codec - HEVC (aka. H.265) - into its list of supported video audio codecs since its debut, so does its Mac version. In other words, it now can work as a HEVC decoder and encoder, to convert videos with HEVC codec and convert videos to HEVC for various purposes.

HEVC, the abbreviation of High Efficiency Video Coding, is a relatively new and advanced video compression standard. When matching HEVC against AVC/H.264, predecessor of HEVC, it's easy to find that HEVC will compress videos to smaller file size while maintaining the same video quality. In light of that, people who want to shrink their video files will need to encode video to HEVC.

But on the other hand, HEVC hasn't been listed in the supported file types of the vast majority of existing software and hardware yet. Therefore, HEVC video owners have to transcode them to an accepted video format when necessary.

Both needs can be fulfilled by Windows-based WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe and its Mac variant. As a matter of fact, this program had it all figured out after HEVC was released, but didn't make a large advocacy. "Now, more and more people are searching for the solution to transcode HEVC videos. So, we think it's time to announce that there's already a fully developed tool, namely WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe," said Angie Tang, Marketing Manager of Digiarty Software.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is a constantly updated program, with 370+ video audio codecs and 410+ preset profiles covered. It can convert videos among MP4, HEVC, MKV, M2TS, AVCHD, MOV, AVI, WMV, FLV, WebM, RMVB and more. Preset profiles make conversion easier. Users don't need to know much about codec, bit rate, frame rate, sample rate, resolution, aspect ratio and others. Simply choose what device or software they want to put their source videos into, and head over to next step. Conversion speed is another highlight. Supporting the world's most advanced Intel QSV, MMX-SSE, Nvidia CUDA/NVENC, Hyper-threading and AMD 3DNow! tech, it outputs files faster than competitors in the market.

In addition to video conversion, this program can also free download videos online, edit videos through trimming, merging and more, make photo slideshows with favorite music, and record videos on or before screen which function is available on Mac edition only.

Pricing and Availability
Celebrating its 11th anniversary of foundation, Digiarty Software discounts WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe with at least 50% off - $29.95 for a 1 PC license and $39.95 for a license for 2-5 PCs. Time is badly limited. Now head to the following promotion page to spoon up this all-in-one HEVC converter right now:
https://www.winxdvd.com/specialoffer/

About Digiarty Software
Digiarty Software, founded in 2006, is now a leader in the area of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It covers different multimedia programs, including fast and easy-to-use DVD ripper/copier/creator, video converter, MP4 downloader, media player, iPhone file manager, video audio streaming app, etc.

