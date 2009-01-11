Music Events (more headlines) 08-25-2017 Artist Brandon James At The Chicago House Of Blues Website: http://www.branddo20music.com

Friday, August 25th the place to be in Chicago, IL will be the House Of Blues, 329 North Dearborn Street starting at 8pm. Chicago’s next music legend Brandon James will be performing with Soulogy. Tickets at the door are ten dollars and it is sure to be a packed house so please arrive a little early for the show.



Buy Tickets Online:



https://www.songkick.com/venues/621-house-of-blues



http://www.bandsintown.com/event/15101065-brandon-james-chicago-house-of-blues-chicago-2017?artist=Brandon+James



Brandon has been described as “a dope R&B Chicago based artist that has already performed at some notable Chicago venues including House of Blues, Reggie’s Rock Club, and has even opened for Earth Wind and Fire at the UIC pavilion.” by Ellena Rodriguez of pursuitofdopeness.com



###



Links:



Contact: entire.lypr@gmail.com



Website - http://www.branddo20music.com



You Tube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCK6zbeEhLhhBH1zfHJ6tqcw



Soundcloud - https://www.soundcloud.com/branddo20/an-underdogs-tale



ITunes - https://www.itunes.apple.com/us/album/the-soul-sessions/id1103038979



Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/BrandDo20/



Twitter - https://twitter.com/Branddo20



Instagram - https://instagram.com/branddo20/



back | top

