Music Releases 08-25-2017

Rare Late Sixties Album By Philippe DeBarge With The Pretty Things “Rock St. Trop” Remastered & Reworked

Email: glassonyonpr@gmail.com
Website: http://www.madfishmusic.com/artists/the-pretty-things/
London - Pioneering rockers Phil May & Wally Waller (of The Pretty Things) present the highest quality release to date of their collaboration with French playboy Philippe DeBarge. To be released on September 1st by Madfish Records, the album is now remastered and reworked and features bonus tracks and rare photos!

It was late August in 1969 when Phil May and Wally Waller were flown to St. Tropez by Philippe DeBarge (a French wealthy playboy), and taken to the DeBarge family estate - a magnet for the rich and famous of the era, from politicians to film and rock stars. DeBarge had serious money and wanted to make a serious album, with him as the front man. He'd done his research. He knew exactly who he wanted to make that album with. They were The Pretty Things.

At this time, songwriters May and Waller were at their most prolific but they were between albums, between tours. When DeBarge came calling, it was hard to come up with a good reason why not to go, so they went, did the deal and soon penned and recorded Philippe's project back in London at Nova Studios. And when “S.F. Sorrow” sales picked up, EMI wanted a new album and “Parachute” took over. The Philippe DeBarge project was dropped and didn't see commercial release until 2009.

Now restored and reworked with rare photos and new liner notes by Wally Waller, this is the finest release of the Philippe DeBarge sessions to date. Released as a CD presented in a digipack packaging with a 16-page booklet.

The Pretty Things created some of the most exciting and innovative records of the sixties and early seventies. Winners of the Hero award at the 2009 Mojo Honours, the band have been name checked over the years by an array of artists ranging from The Clash, David Bowie and Aerosmith through to The Libertines and Kasabian.

DISC 1
1. Hello, How Do You Do ? (04:06)
2. You Might Even Say (04:03)
3. Alexander (02:59)
4. Send You With Loving (03:04)
5. You`re Running You And Me (04:50)
6. Peace (01:44)
7. Eagle`s Son (03:20)
8. Graves Of Grey (00:48)
9. New Day (04:08)
10. It`ll Never Be Me (04:34)
11. I`m Checking Out (03:44)
12. All Gone Now (02:13)

Bonus Tracks
13. Monsieur Rock (Ballad Of Philippe) (05:33)
14. Lover (01:40)
15. Silver Stars (03:35)

Release date September 1, 2017

For more information: http://www.madfishmusic.com/artists/the-pretty-things/

Press inquiries (North America): Glass Onyon PR, PH: 828-350-8158 (US), glassonyonpr@gmail.com

