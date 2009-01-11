Music Events (more headlines) 08-25-2017 Amy Arlo & Almost Blue At Arts Garage Sept 22 Website: http://www.artsgarage.org



Friday September 22 at 8 PM: Amy Arlo is one of South Florida’s favorite blues divas. She’s been called a modern-day Janis Joplin with her powerful voice, but you’ll hear a jazz influence as well from the love of such artists as Billie Holiday and Nina Simone. Her reverence for all the influential female blues women of the past is always a part of her show.



Having performed in blues festivals throughout the US and Europe, Amy and her band of talented musicians bring a distinctive flair with cool takes on early soul & the blues This performance will feature a tribute to blues legends Big Maybelle, Koko Taylor, Big Mama Thorton and more with stories of their lives woven in to the show.



In 2016 they released their 2nd studio recording. “Deeper Shade of Blue” which represented the South Florida Blues Society as best self-produced blues album, and was chosen by the International Blues Foundation as a finalist of the annual competition.



Arts Garage is located at 94 NE 2nd Ave in Delray Beach. Tickets are $30-$40-$45 at artsgarage.org or 561-450-6357. BRING YOUR OWN ... WHATEVER! The theater boasts cabaret style table seating, where patrons can bring their own food and drinks, including alcohol. Music courtesy of KCC Productions.



