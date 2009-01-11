Music Releases (more headlines) 08-25-2017 Southern Blues Rockers OTIS To Release Second Album “Eyes Of The Sun” Executive Produced By Paul Nelson Email: glassonyonpr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.theotisband.com

Los Angeles - From the American South, Kentucky, comes a new group of southern blues rock champions, OTIS, who will be releasing their highly anticipated second album on Purple Pyramid Records on September 15th. Executive Produced by Grammy winnning Blues/Rock guitar great Paul Nelson, who is best known for his work with the late Johnny Winter, OTIS's “Eyes Of The Sun” takes blues rock to a higher level!



“If ever there were a band to fill the new top spot in the Jam Blues Rock scene and the void left by loss of groups like the Allman Brothers... 'OTIS' is it. This tight unit of talent from the back woods Kentucky has everything it takes to become one of music's next great classic Blues Rock Bands!”- Paul Nelson



The band has earned accolades from ZZ Top guitarist Billy F. Gibbons who hailed the band's “fine singing, sweet guitar tones...all around enjoyable listening!”



Check out the video for the band's new single “Blind Hawg”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmOaiHc36_M



Deep in South Central Kentucky authentic music is alive and well through native musicians who are still testifying to brothers and sisters all around the world. OTIS has taken in a steady diet of Roots, Blues, and Classic Rock and Roll, and created their own unique sound. OTIS draws from the raw electric sounds of Muddy Waters and stirs in a heavy influence of Southern sounds, courtesy of The Allman Brothers Band, Wet Willie, and more. This sums up what the sound of OTIS is musically and gives a glimpse into the sound and soul of the four-piece band.



The members of OTIS consist of Boone Froggett vocals/guitar, Steve Jewell guitar, John Seeley bass, and Andrew Gilpin drums. The members of OTIS share the same vision of writing and creating organic music while taking their audience to church by hitting on all emotions. If a stage filled with vintage music gear and Blues flavored Rock and Roll music is something you enjoy, then it's time to drink from the healing waters of OTIS! The OTIS electric Rock 'n' Roll revival is coming soon to a town near you!



Track List:

1. Change

2. Blind Hawg

3. Eyes Of The Sun

4. Home

5. Shake You

6. Turn To Stone

7. Washed My Hands

8. Lovin' Man

9. Relief In C

10. Chasing The Sun

11. Let Your Love Shine Down



Produced by: OTIS

Co Produced by: David Barrick

Executive Producer: Paul Nelson

Engineered, Mixed, and Mastered by: David Barrick

Recorded at: Barrick's Recording studio

Photography by: Kirk West

Art Direction and Design: Jon Lawhon

Special Guest Musicians: Paul Nelson on guitar (track 8), Eddie Stone on Hammond Organ (tracks 5, 6, 10, & 11), Danny Williams on Mandolin (track 9), and Sandra Dye and Bianca Byrd on background vocals (tracks 1, & 11).



www.theotisband.com

https://otisbluesband.bandcamp.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmOaiHc36_M



To purchase OTIS's “Eyes Of The Sun”:

Buy the CD: https://www.amazon.com/Eyes-Sun-Otis/dp/B073W334CW

Buy the digital version: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/eyes-of-the-sun/id1274340760?ls=1&app=itunes



Press inquiries:

Glass Onyon PR

Billy James

PH: 828-350-8158

glassonyonpr@gmail.com



CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.

11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703

Los Angeles CA 90025

www.CleopatraRecords.com back | top

