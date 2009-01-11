MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31ST
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 08-25-2017

Southern Blues Rockers OTIS To Release Second Album “Eyes Of The Sun” Executive Produced By Paul Nelson

Bookmark and Share
Email: glassonyonpr@gmail.com
Website: http://www.theotisband.com
Los Angeles - From the American South, Kentucky, comes a new group of southern blues rock champions, OTIS, who will be releasing their highly anticipated second album on Purple Pyramid Records on September 15th. Executive Produced by Grammy winnning Blues/Rock guitar great Paul Nelson, who is best known for his work with the late Johnny Winter, OTIS's “Eyes Of The Sun” takes blues rock to a higher level!

“If ever there were a band to fill the new top spot in the Jam Blues Rock scene and the void left by loss of groups like the Allman Brothers... 'OTIS' is it. This tight unit of talent from the back woods Kentucky has everything it takes to become one of music's next great classic Blues Rock Bands!”- Paul Nelson

The band has earned accolades from ZZ Top guitarist Billy F. Gibbons who hailed the band's “fine singing, sweet guitar tones...all around enjoyable listening!”

Check out the video for the band's new single “Blind Hawg”: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmOaiHc36_M

Deep in South Central Kentucky authentic music is alive and well through native musicians who are still testifying to brothers and sisters all around the world. OTIS has taken in a steady diet of Roots, Blues, and Classic Rock and Roll, and created their own unique sound. OTIS draws from the raw electric sounds of Muddy Waters and stirs in a heavy influence of Southern sounds, courtesy of The Allman Brothers Band, Wet Willie, and more. This sums up what the sound of OTIS is musically and gives a glimpse into the sound and soul of the four-piece band.

The members of OTIS consist of Boone Froggett vocals/guitar, Steve Jewell guitar, John Seeley bass, and Andrew Gilpin drums. The members of OTIS share the same vision of writing and creating organic music while taking their audience to church by hitting on all emotions. If a stage filled with vintage music gear and Blues flavored Rock and Roll music is something you enjoy, then it's time to drink from the healing waters of OTIS! The OTIS electric Rock 'n' Roll revival is coming soon to a town near you!

Track List:
1. Change
2. Blind Hawg
3. Eyes Of The Sun
4. Home
5. Shake You
6. Turn To Stone
7. Washed My Hands
8. Lovin' Man
9. Relief In C
10. Chasing The Sun
11. Let Your Love Shine Down

Produced by: OTIS
Co Produced by: David Barrick
Executive Producer: Paul Nelson
Engineered, Mixed, and Mastered by: David Barrick
Recorded at: Barrick's Recording studio
Photography by: Kirk West
Art Direction and Design: Jon Lawhon
Special Guest Musicians: Paul Nelson on guitar (track 8), Eddie Stone on Hammond Organ (tracks 5, 6, 10, & 11), Danny Williams on Mandolin (track 9), and Sandra Dye and Bianca Byrd on background vocals (tracks 1, & 11).

www.theotisband.com
https://otisbluesband.bandcamp.com/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmOaiHc36_M

To purchase OTIS's “Eyes Of The Sun”:
Buy the CD: https://www.amazon.com/Eyes-Sun-Otis/dp/B073W334CW
Buy the digital version: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/eyes-of-the-sun/id1274340760?ls=1&app=itunes

Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com

CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Iggy Azalea, The Kills, TV On The Radio & The Legendary Wu Tang Clan Confirmed For 1St Off Weekend Festival

Strange Loops Releases Debut EP, New Era

Roger D'arcy Release 'Ordinary Man' As The First Track From His New Album The House Of Heads On August 24

Hybrid Studios Joins Earthquaker Devices Studio Program

A Timeless Voice And A Violin - A Duet Like No Other

Caspar McCloud Releases First Acoustic Worship Album "Pictures Of Jesus"

Missing Link Music Signs Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year Daryl Mosley



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» GoDigital Media Group Completes 20mm Series B Funding For Cinq Music
» Roland Virtual Sonics & Sony Pictures Post Production Services Collaborate On Development Of RAINLINK™ Virtual Music Application
» Warner Music Group Acquires Selected Songkick Assets
» Reach Records Announces The Launch Of New Video Series The Vault
» Musicians Support CLASSICS Act
» Rani Hancock Named President Of Sire Records
» Viberate Will Enable Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» Submissions Open For The Music Producers Guild Awards 2018
» Suburban Symphony Release Debut Single "Stepping Stones" On Hilltown Records
» Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Audiofile Engineering Under New Ownership
» Songwriters Join BMG's Tech Team To Create New Royalties App
» What's Next In Music? Focuses On China
» Because Acquires Majority Of Former London Records Catalogue
» BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business
» Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit
» Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate
» Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
» Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.