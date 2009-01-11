|
|
Brooke Forman Releases Frankie Valli Cover "Can't Take My Eyes Off You"
Website: http://www.Facebook.com/brookeformanmusic
Music: http://open.spotify.com/album/3doLIorGBGpg0jHnR1vgZL
Brooke Forman is an LA based alt pop singer. In her newest release, Brooke covers a timeless Frankie Valli song "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" with the creepiest of interpretations. In a dark, minimal arrangement aided by producer Caleb Schultz , she manages to channel her inner psycho stalker and flip the original into something much more disconcerting.
In the past Brooke has been featured on releases from Nicky Romero and others and is currently working on upcoming singles for Trap Nation.
Can't Take My Eyes Off You is out August 25 on Montreal based label/artist collective Blanket Fort.
http://open.spotify.com/album/3doLIorGBGpg0jHnR1vgZL
http://soundcloud.com/brookeformanmusic/brooke-forman-cant-take-my-eyes-off-you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztYUbnam_bY
PRESS CONTACT:
blanketfortposse@gmail.com
ARTIST SOCIALS:
IG @brookeformanmusic
Facebook.com/brookeformanmusic
http://soundcloud.com/brookeformanmusic
Twitter @brookeforman
