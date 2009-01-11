MI2N
Music Industry News Network
THURSDAY, AUGUST 31ST
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 08-26-2017

Brooke Forman Releases Frankie Valli Cover "Can't Take My Eyes Off You"

Bookmark and Share
Email: blanketfortposse@gmail.com
Website: http://www.Facebook.com/brookeformanmusic
Music: http://open.spotify.com/album/3doLIorGBGpg0jHnR1vgZL
Brooke Forman is an LA based alt pop singer. In her newest release, Brooke covers a timeless Frankie Valli song "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" with the creepiest of interpretations. In a dark, minimal arrangement aided by producer Caleb Schultz , she manages to channel her inner psycho stalker and flip the original into something much more disconcerting.
In the past Brooke has been featured on releases from Nicky Romero and others and is currently working on upcoming singles for Trap Nation.
Can't Take My Eyes Off You is out August 25 on Montreal based label/artist collective Blanket Fort.


http://open.spotify.com/album/3doLIorGBGpg0jHnR1vgZL
http://soundcloud.com/brookeformanmusic/brooke-forman-cant-take-my-eyes-off-you

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ztYUbnam_bY
PRESS CONTACT:
blanketfortposse@gmail.com

ARTIST SOCIALS:
IG @brookeformanmusic
Facebook.com/brookeformanmusic
http://soundcloud.com/brookeformanmusic
Twitter @brookeforman

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Iggy Azalea, The Kills, TV On The Radio & The Legendary Wu Tang Clan Confirmed For 1St Off Weekend Festival

Strange Loops Releases Debut EP, New Era

Roger D'arcy Release 'Ordinary Man' As The First Track From His New Album The House Of Heads On August 24

Hybrid Studios Joins Earthquaker Devices Studio Program

A Timeless Voice And A Violin - A Duet Like No Other

Caspar McCloud Releases First Acoustic Worship Album "Pictures Of Jesus"

Missing Link Music Signs Bluegrass Songwriter Of The Year Daryl Mosley



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» GoDigital Media Group Completes 20mm Series B Funding For Cinq Music
» Roland Virtual Sonics & Sony Pictures Post Production Services Collaborate On Development Of RAINLINK™ Virtual Music Application
» Warner Music Group Acquires Selected Songkick Assets
» Reach Records Announces The Launch Of New Video Series The Vault
» Musicians Support CLASSICS Act
» Rani Hancock Named President Of Sire Records
» Viberate Will Enable Musicians To Charge For Their Performances In Cryptocurrencies
» Submissions Open For The Music Producers Guild Awards 2018
» Suburban Symphony Release Debut Single "Stepping Stones" On Hilltown Records
» Missing Link Music Signs Jazz Icon Najee


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» Audiofile Engineering Under New Ownership
» Songwriters Join BMG's Tech Team To Create New Royalties App
» What's Next In Music? Focuses On China
» Because Acquires Majority Of Former London Records Catalogue
» BMG Expands In Canada To Build Its Records Business
» Live Nation Responds To Growing Demand For Electronic Music In Asia With New Business Unit
» Streaming Music Services Help UK Entertainment Double Its Growth Rate
» Paul Rosenberg Named CEO Of Def Jam Recordings
» PPL And PRS For Music Launch Music Recognition Technology Pilot
» Discogs Releases 2017 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis Nielsen Vs. Discogs - Database Highlights
» MusicDish Review: Kenn Rowell Music Video "It's Good To Be Back"
» Fake Artists And Fake Streams: Fact Or Fiction?

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.