MI2N
Music Industry News Network
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Events (more headlines) 10-20-2017

Cross-border Ministerial Concert Showcases Unique Technology For Music Teaching And Performance

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://blogit.realwire.com/Cross-border-ministerial-concert-showc[...]
An international audience including Ministers and Ambassadors from around Europe enjoyed a unique concert on Thursday 5 October 2017, ‘Music Without Borders’. The event was organised by the EU-funded Eastern Partnership Connect (EaPConnect) project and partners from five European countries to introduce unique ‘LoLa’ low latency data transmission technology to Estonia and the Eastern Partnership (EaP) region and showcase how it supports harmonious cross-border collaborations.

Estonian and Armenian musicians located in Tallinn, Estonia played seamlessly together with Belarusian and Georgian performers who were connected in real time from Minsk, Belarus, thanks to LoLa technology and high-bandwidth research and education internet network links. This was the first time that LoLa had been used in Estonia and Belarus and showed the capability of the national research and education networks to support its use.

Music Without Borders’ was hosted by the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EAMT) and the Estonian research and education network link was provided by EENet of HITSA. In Minsk, LoLa was implemented at the Academy of Sciences (UIIP NASB) with the network provided by BASNET.

Value to music and learning
With a programme of Mozart, jazz and a comic opera aria by Donizetti, “Music Without Borders” demonstrated the power of research and education networks and LoLa technology to support new opportunities for artistic performance and rehearsal, artistic research, and teaching in the Eastern Partnership region.

Performers were: Ivari Ilja, pianist and Rector of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre; Laura Pőldvere, Estonian vocal artist, Eurovision contestant and teacher; Reso Kiknadze, Rector of Tbilisi State Conservatory and saxophonist; Irina Kuchynskaya, soprano with the Bolshoi Theatre of Belarus; Henry-David Varema, Vice-Rector of EAMT and professor of cello; Oleg Iazina, senior violin teacher at the Belarusian State Academy of Music; Kirke Karja, freelance pianist; Katsiarina Shapochka, viola teacher at the College of the Belarusian State Academy of Music; percussionist Harutyun Mkrtchyan, a teacher at the Armen Tigranyan music school in Armenia; and Khatia Koridze, a singer and bass guitarist who’s a student at the Paliashvili Central Music School in Georgia.

Quotes:
“It’s extremely important for our musicians to have the ability to make the window to Europe open wider, and to have more chances to organise online meetings with musicians of many European countries,” said Eugeni Efimov, Head of the International Cooperation Department at the United Institute of Informatics Problems/BASNET (UIIP NASB) in Minsk, Belarus.

“LoLa, supported by the networks, permits students to participate in real-time lectures and masterclasses with top teachers and artists, regardless of their location in the world. This allows for experimenting with musicians abroad as well as performing with stage partners without having to leave the home country. The unique data transmission system creates unprecedented opportunities for international cooperation,” said Ivari Ilja, Rector of EAMT and renowned pianist who performed two of the ‘Music Without Borders’ pieces and anticipates further use of the technology in the academy.

“The EU is pleased to support since 2015 the Eastern Partnership Connect project and its efforts to provide not only physical networks to interconnect Eastern Partnership (EaP) and other countries with high-speed broadband connections, but also its efforts to build online services for research and education, to extend its reach beyond supporting big science and research and to offer support also to the arts and humanities. Projects like this are of strategic importance to help bring EaP and European neighbours closer together,” said the European Commission Directorate-General for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations’ Neighbourhood East Director Lawrence Meredith.

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Melvin Alan Album "Wonderful Life"

Jean Louisa Kelly Presents A Personal Collection Of Songs From The American Standards And Musical Theater

halie and the moon Signs Distribution Deal For Asia With JVC Kenwood Victor Entertainment

Deadline Looms - The 14th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

Cinq Music Opens Urban Music Division With Master P

New York Composer Places Clarinet At The Centre Of An EDM Album

The Phoenix Keeps Rising!



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» TuneCore Expands Partnership With Aftermaster To Offer Instant Mastering Technology
» Beta Testers Open Call For HumBeatz Music-Making Web App
» Tom Dobson Signs To Rhyme & Reason Records
» Genelec Unveils “USA Learning Channel” YouTube Portal
» Billboard Single “God With Us” By CLARĒTA Haddon Gains Mainstream Radio Traction
» Cinq Music Opens Urban Music Division With Master P
» ICMP Launches Spotlight Blog Showcasing The Best In Music Industry Articles And Advice
» Deadline Looms - The 14th Annual Acoustic Music Awards
» New York Composer Places Clarinet At The Centre Of An EDM Album
» Content Creators Coalition Launches Ad Campaign Hitting Google's Mistreatment Of Artists


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» MusicDish*China October China Label Music Releases And Charts
» Deezer Becomes Miami Dolphins' Official Music Partner
» 'AIMP Nashville Pubcast' In-Depth Publisher Interview Series
» ICMP Launches Spotlight Blog
» 'Music Biz' Conference To Remain In Nashville Through 2020
» 5 Ways Your Band Can Benefit From A Mobile App
» Indie Labels Represent Over A Third Of Global Recorded Music Market
» Career Moves: Cinq Music, Songtrust, Def Jam, Warner Music, 117 Management & DPA
» UK Music Proposes Law To Protect Music Venues
» The Way Forward For Country Music Streaming
» FUGA Accelerates Growth With €6m Investment
» Vinyl Evangelist Jack White To Keynote 'Making Vinyl'

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.