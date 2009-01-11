Video News (more headlines) 10-20-2017 RANDY SEEDORFF RELEASES MUSIC VIDEO FOR CURRENT SINGLE

Website: http://www.inov8pr.com

October 20, 2017 (Springdale, Arkansas) – Veteran singer/songwriter and worship leader Randy Seedorff is releasing a music video for his current radio single today. The music video for “Fearless,” which is playing at Christian INSPO/Soft AC and Christian AC-formatted radio stations, is now available at YouTube - https://youtu.be/vvMa_Kl2zus.



The video to the upbeat song features Seedorff in the studio, singing vocals and playing lead and rhythm guitars.



Seedorff, who is known for his work with Soul Purpose, recently performed at a charity concert with Soul Purpose, Kansas City Blues Band Cenacle and singer/songwriter Bob Jenkins. The event, held at Dearbrook Covenant Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, benefited Samaritan’s Purse and the organization’s work with disaster relief for those affected by hurricanes in Houston, south Florida and Puerto Rico, as well as victims of the wildfires in the Northwest.



“Fearless” is the lead single from Seedorff’s seven-track solo project, titled “Elevate.” “Elevate” was produced by Larry Gann at Awe Struck Studios. In 2014, Gann produced Soul Purpose’s first album, “Rearview Mirror.”



When it came time for Seedorff to record the new project, he had a simple strategy: “I tried to just hold the pen and let God use me as the vessel, the vehicle for His message,” he said.



Seedorff has been writing and performing music for more than 30 years, both as a solo artist and in bands, combining his love of rock and roll with powerful vocals. In 2010, Seedorff formed Soul Purpose, a band that plays throughout the Kansas City region.



In addition to performing and writing music, Seedorff is pastor of worship and discipleship at Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Independence, Missouri. He is a member of ASCAP and the Gospel Music Association.



To learn more about Seedorff, visit RandySeedorff.com, like Seedorff on Facebook and follow on Twitter.



Radio Contact:

Jeff McLaughlin

A-Sides Radio Promotion

jeff@asidesradiopromotion.com

p: 615-530-3654 back | top

