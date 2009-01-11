Music Releases (more headlines) 10-20-2017 French Musician/Composer Alan Simon Releases New Compilation “Songwriter” 2CD Feat. Jon Anderson, Justin Hayward, Alan Parsons, Martin Barre, John Wetton, Mick Fleetwood Email: glassonyonpr@gmail.com

Website: http://www.alansimononline.com/eng.html

London - Alan Simon is a French folk-rock musician and composer best known for his rock operas which are performed with collaboration from other noted rock musicians. Simon is associated with Breton Celticism, and his most ambitious works are typically on themes linked to Celtic myth and history. Simon has also branched out into film-making. Alan Simon is the creator of the legendary EXCALIBUR: THE CELTIC ROCK OPERA.



This 4O TRACK collection, released on Cherry Red, features a cross-section of Alan Simon's work from his various projects and rock operas.



“The 40 songs on the compilation are all personal selections from my rock operas and concept albums: 'Excalibur (the quadrilogy)', 'Gaia', 'Anne de Bretagne', 'Tristan & Yseult', 'Captain Kid' and various soundtracks...Some of these tracks fans may know already and other tracks offer a deeper insight into my work! 'Songwriter' a sentimental and personal collection which also includes a comic strip of my journey.” - Alan Simon



This collection features songs with guest appearances by:



Members of Supertramp

Midnight Oil

Alan Parsons

Jon Anderson

Fairport Convention

Moya Brennan

John Wetton

Justin Hayward

Maddy Prior

Billy Preston

Roberto Tiranti

Martin Barre

Les Holroyd

Mick Fleetwood

And Zucchero



This collection was previously vinyl only and is now being given its first mainstream CD release.



TRACK LISTING:



DISC ONE

1. CELTIC RING (Feat. Alan Parsons)

2. LES CAVALIERS DU VENT

3. WORLD (Feat. Brankica Vasic)

4. MORHOLT

5. THE ORIGINS PT 1 (Feat. Moya Brennan)

6. THE KINGS

7. LETTRE À YSEULT (Feat. Christian Décamps)

8. DIHUN

9. WAR

10. AD LIBITUM (Feat. Carlos Nũnez)

11. CELTIC LAND

12. BELTAINE (Feat. Fairport Convention)

13. SKYE (Feat. Skilda)

14. CASTLE ROCK (Feat. Fairport Convention)

15. DUN AENGUS (Feat. Martin Barre)

16. THE END

17. IN THE WIND OF THE CELTIC DREAM (Feat. Konan Mevel)

18. THE VISION (Feat. John Wetton)

19. ADELA (Feat. Jesse Siebenberg)

20. I'M NOT THE ONLY ONE (Feat. Jesse Siebenberg And John Helliwell)



DISC TWO

1. NO MAN’S LAND (Feat. Midnight Oil)

2. COME (Feat. Jesse Siebenberg)

3. THE ELEMENTS (Feat. Roger Hodgson & Dan Ar Braz)

4. DANCING HEART (Feat. Roberto Tiranti)

5. CIRCLE OF LIFE (Feat. Jon Anderson)

6. FAME AND GLORY (Feat. Fairport Convention)

7. PEACE ON EARTH (Feat. Heather Small & Billy Preston)

8. ANGEL'S TEARS (Feat. Jeremy Spencer)

9. WHERE IS THE WAY (Feat. Billy Preston)

10. ON THE ROAD (Feat. Justin Hayward)

11. JANGADERO (Feat. Cesaria Evora)

12. EVIL DAY (Feat. Roberto Tiranti)

13. SECRET GARDEN (Feat. Maddy Prior)

14. WORLD (Feat. Zucchero & Anggun)

15. MOTHERLAND (Feat. Jimmy O Neill)

16. SAMAN (Feat. Les Holroyd & Mick Fleetwood)

17. MARIE LA CORDELIÈRE (Feat. James Wood & Fairport Convention)

18. LUGH (Feat. John Wetton & Martin Barre)

19. DESIRE (Feat. Les Holroyd)

20. A PRAYER FOR MY LOVER (Feat. Siobhan Owen)



To purchase:

Amazon: http://geni.us/BAB001



Alan Simon's official website: http://www.alansimononline.com/eng.html



Forthoming on November 3, 2017!

Alan Simon's EXCALIBUR IV is the widely anticipated fourth NEW STUDIO ALBUM in the Celtic Rock Opera series, following on from the GOLD and PLATINUM selling original trilogy. EXCALIBUR IV was played live in its entirety to 12 ARENAS in Germany in December 2016 and will be touring again in 2018.



This new album based on the legendary story of KING ARTHUR features guest appearances from:

Alan Stivell, Michael Sadler (Saga), Jesse Sibenberg & John Helliwell (Supertramp), Martin Barre (Jethro Tull), Moya Brennan (Clannad), Roberto Tiranti (Labyrinth), Bernie Shaw (Uriah Heep), Siobham Owen, Sonja Kristina (Curved Air), John Kelly (The Kelly Family), Maite Itoiz (Elfhental)



Official Excalibur Facebook page: https://en-gb.facebook.com/Excalibur.The.Celtic.Rock.Opera/



Press inquiries: Glass Onyon PR, PH: 828-350-8158 (US), glassonyonpr@gmail.com


