Evoking Van Morrison, R.E.M. and John Prine, Rocker Sherman Ewing Seeks Common Ground and Mines Personal Loss on Rich, Radio-Friendly LP ‘Come and Meet Me’





On his upcoming album ‘Come and Meet Me’, Brooklyn-based Sherman Ewing evokes Van Morrison, R.E.M., John Prine and more, as he delivers a rocker’s journey through loss, community and finding common ground. At times cathartic, irreverent, mournful and/or combative, the radio-friendly collection reveals Ewing’s fearless honesty as a songwriter.



‘Come and Meet Me’ is a confident statement from an indie rocker who has earned praise from USA Today, Relix, No Depression, Jambands, NY-1 TV and elsewhere, generating rave reviews and comparisons to Bob Dylan and George Harrison, among others. Respected critic Elysa Gardner, in USA Today, said that Ewing’s songs “have a wry lyricism that suggests a hard-won emotional integrity.” His new album, which ranges from full rock band to spare acoustic folk, will be released in February 2018. Ewing’s CD was Produced by Anthony Krizan (Spin Doctors, Lenny Kravitz,) and Mastered by Grammy-winner Greg Calbi (Paul Simon, Patti Smith).



On the CD’s inspiring title track, Ewing channels Morrison in a soulful, old-school rallying cry about friendship, community and love. On the witty, propulsive ‘Everything is Beautiful’, Ewing evokes the ‘smart rock’ of R.E.M.’s ‘Automatic For The People’, and finds joy in life’s simplest pleasures – it’s an anthem for the ‘everyman’. Perhaps the centerpiece of the album is the stunning and understated ‘Shine’, a remembrance of the last time Ewing saw his mother. He recalls, “she was very, very sick. It was the last time I actually remember seeing her - and she gave me a gift. She told me to do anything I wanted in this world. She had given up being a painter to raise her children and had just gotten back to it before she got sick - and it marked a very happy albeit brief time for her. She said, do what you love, do it as best you can and you will be okay. This song is for her.”



Of the boisterous ‘Bring Us Together’, Ewing comments, “Boys like to fight in the sand box…Grown men aren’t much different. Perhaps our universal well-being would stand a better chance if the moms had a chance to take over and clean things up.” On ‘Come Back Now’, a second track dedicated to his mother, Ewing brings closure to the loss that has haunted him since her passing. He reveals, “during the time my mom died and in the following few years, I was having a hard time. I didn’t really know how to process the loss, and I was pretty lost myself. I found myself overcome with emotion over the smallest things. I’d see movies - sometimes happy one - and I’d just think of my mom feel overwhelmed. I decided I really needed to get some closure, and say goodbye once and for all. I planned a retreat in the woods, so that I would move past and move on. While there, something became very clear. The grief had kept my mom with me…it was all I had left of her. It was real and made me feel close to her. If I didn’t hurt, I could say good-bye. And I wasn’t sure I wanted that … Freud would have a field day.”



A U.S. tour in the works for the spring. In the mean time, fans can see Ewing perform a special acoustic set at Rockwood Music Hall in New York City on November 21st. the show will benefit the efforts of The Sato Project, which rescues abandoned and abused dogs from Puerto Rico. (https://www.thesatoproject.org ).



More About Sherman Ewing:

For Sherman Ewing, the new album marks the latest chapter in a burgeoning career. His music conveys a hard-earned maturity and a gritty style that can be traced back to his native Minnesota, a virtual rock and roll holy land of the Midwest. His sound has also been seasoned by two decades of experience as a street-wise singer/songwriter in New York City.

Early on, Ewing was influenced by the unrefined, raw style of fellow Minnesotans The Replacements and Husker Du, as well as by England’s punk music scene, which he experienced while attending an all boys boarding school in the UK. After prep school, Ewing attended Columbia University in New York City where he first met John “Jojo” Hermann, known now for Widespread Panic (and Missing Cats).

Sherman’s solo career began in 2002 when he teamed up with producer Godfrey Diamond (Lou Reed, Aerosmith, Billy Squier). Ewing and Diamond’s collaborative chemistry was immediate, resulting in the writing and recording of Ewing’s debut CD “Bluemoon.”

In 2006, after playing together on and off for 25 years, Sherman Ewing and Jojo Hermann officially united as the Alt/Blues/Rock duo Missing Cats. The duo has toured steadily in the years since, building up a loyal following and making notable appearances, including being invited to play Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam in 2010 with such legendary musicians as Steve Miller and Greg Allman.

In 2011, Sherman Ewing released his solo rock album, “Single Room Saloon” to widespread acclaim, including multiple placements in USA Today and elsewhere. The collection included collaborations with Hermann, Tom Marshall (Phish, Amphibian), and Anthony Krizan (Spin Doctors,) with very special appearances by Tony Garnier (Bob Dylan) and George Recile (Keith Richards, Bob Dylan).

In 2012, Missing Cats was joined in the studio by Mike Mills (REM), the North Mississippi All Stars and other special guests, resulting in the release of ‘Larry Brown Amen’. The duo supported the album with an 18-city tour, backed by The North Mississippi All Stars.

Ewing’s wrenching album ‘Cross My Broken Heart was released in 2015, and as mentioned above, was inspired in part by his experiences during Hurricane Sandy. Since the 2015 release, Ewing has continued to play dates both solo and with Jojo Hermann both in the New York area and in select U.S. cities.

2017’s ‘Come and Meet Me’ firmly establishes Ewing’s solo career as one to watch.



Ewing Sampling of recent press coverage:





NY1-TV Interview Segment:

This Red Hook Singer Can Thank Dogs for Supporting His Music Career By Stephanie Simon 5/14/17

An indie singer and songwriter who lives in Red Hook has built his career from his love of dogs. NY1 Arts and Culture reporter Stephanie Simon has his story. Watch the clip, here:

http://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/arts/2017/05/14/singer-dog-walker-red-hook-music-career-business-sherman-ewing.html



Sherman talked about his dual careers in a lengthy new interview with VENTS Magazine:

http://ventsmagazine.com/2017/06/05/interview-indie-rocker-dog-walker-sherman-ewing/

Another expansive interview ran via Eponymous Review - By Laurie Fanelli, 4/17

Sherman Ewing talks Missing Cats, walking dogs & recording new music

http://www.eponymousreview.com/1507/interview-sherman-ewing-missing-cats/





More of Sherman Ewing’s Story:

While Ewing’s elite college colleagues were heading off to graduate school, getting married and buying homes, he was reeling from the tragic death of his mother -- a devout, religious woman who did not believe in standard medicine, even in the face of cancer. Ewing struggled to find his footing following her passing, but he does recall her telling him to follow his dreams…and he found them in his love of music and dogs.



Parallel to his music career, Ewing has made a name for himself as a hometown entrepreneur, building his New York-based Club Pet NYC dog walking business from a rag-tag one-man operation to a respected local firm, with dozens of employees and a client list that includes some of the most prominent families in the Big Apple. Club Pet NYC was picked by New York Magazine as the city’s #1 Dog Walking service, and has also been covered by NPR.



Ewing’s New York roots are intertwined with his dual careers. A resident of Red Hook, Ewing found unlikely inspiration in the devastation he experienced in Hurricane Sandy’s wake. His most recent album “Cross My Broken Heart’ mined the harrowing experience (sadly shared by many at the time,) as his home was virtually destroyed, and he began the process of putting things back together.

No Depression described the title track as an “emotive blend of pop, rock and country,” “channeling a similar sound to early folk period Bob Dylan.”

http://nodepression.com/article/single-review-folk-rock-artist-sherman-ewings-cross-my-broken-heart



Ewing’s New York story also includes attending Columbia University, working with underprivileged kids at Covenant House, walking dogs while working overnights at Fountain House (a residence for people with mental illness,) and embracing a spiritual path within his community and among his friends, that continues to guide him forward to this day.





Visit www.shermanewing.com











