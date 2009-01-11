MI2N
Music Industry News Network
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Music Releases (more headlines) 10-21-2017

Rella. Waves EP

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.musicmoneypr.com
Contact: officialrella@gmail.com
Ph: 0279583014
Website: www.yaboyrella.com


Waves is the debut EP from New Zealand hip-hop artist Rella. Combining melodic hooks and intricate verses over nostalgic new wave beats, the album is an eye opener from start to finish. Including features from both local and international artists, the six track EP has received extensive radio play with its lead single ‘Maybe’ charting at number one locally.

The self mixed and mastered album was first undertaken in March of 2017, drawing inspiration from artists such as Oliver Francis, Yung Pinch, Nas and Lil Xan. Recorded over two weeks in Rella’s hometown of Palmerston North, the album has since garnered thousands of Spotify and Soundcloud streams and raised industry eyebrows both near and far.

Labelled ‘chill and cloud-like but also conscious and uplifting’ by the New Zealand Music Commission, the praise adds to the ever growing list of write ups by premier hip hop sites such as AAHipHop and VMG Magazine. Shows are planned for the beginning of 2018 up and down the country along with several music videos set to drop in the following weeks.Waves has also been added into the daily rotation for local radio station RadioControl.

For more information, promo requests or to schedule an interview please contact Clayton Thomson below.

Email: officialrella@gmail.com Ph: 0279583014
Website: www.yaboyrella.com

END


Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Melvin Alan Album "Wonderful Life"

Jean Louisa Kelly Presents A Personal Collection Of Songs From The American Standards And Musical Theater

halie and the moon Signs Distribution Deal For Asia With JVC Kenwood Victor Entertainment

Deadline Looms - The 14th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

Cinq Music Opens Urban Music Division With Master P

New York Composer Places Clarinet At The Centre Of An EDM Album

The Phoenix Keeps Rising!



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» TuneCore Expands Partnership With Aftermaster To Offer Instant Mastering Technology
» Beta Testers Open Call For HumBeatz Music-Making Web App
» Tom Dobson Signs To Rhyme & Reason Records
» Genelec Unveils “USA Learning Channel” YouTube Portal
» Billboard Single “God With Us” By CLARĒTA Haddon Gains Mainstream Radio Traction
» Cinq Music Opens Urban Music Division With Master P
» ICMP Launches Spotlight Blog Showcasing The Best In Music Industry Articles And Advice
» Deadline Looms - The 14th Annual Acoustic Music Awards
» New York Composer Places Clarinet At The Centre Of An EDM Album
» Content Creators Coalition Launches Ad Campaign Hitting Google's Mistreatment Of Artists


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» MusicDish*China October China Label Music Releases And Charts
» Deezer Becomes Miami Dolphins' Official Music Partner
» 'AIMP Nashville Pubcast' In-Depth Publisher Interview Series
» ICMP Launches Spotlight Blog
» 'Music Biz' Conference To Remain In Nashville Through 2020
» 5 Ways Your Band Can Benefit From A Mobile App
» Indie Labels Represent Over A Third Of Global Recorded Music Market
» Career Moves: Cinq Music, Songtrust, Def Jam, Warner Music, 117 Management & DPA
» UK Music Proposes Law To Protect Music Venues
» The Way Forward For Country Music Streaming
» FUGA Accelerates Growth With €6m Investment
» Vinyl Evangelist Jack White To Keynote 'Making Vinyl'

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.