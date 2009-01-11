Music Releases (more headlines) 10-21-2017 Rella. Waves EP Website: http://www.musicmoneypr.com

Waves is the debut EP from New Zealand hip-hop artist Rella. Combining melodic hooks and intricate verses over nostalgic new wave beats, the album is an eye opener from start to finish. Including features from both local and international artists, the six track EP has received extensive radio play with its lead single ‘Maybe’ charting at number one locally.



The self mixed and mastered album was first undertaken in March of 2017, drawing inspiration from artists such as Oliver Francis, Yung Pinch, Nas and Lil Xan. Recorded over two weeks in Rella’s hometown of Palmerston North, the album has since garnered thousands of Spotify and Soundcloud streams and raised industry eyebrows both near and far.



Labelled ‘chill and cloud-like but also conscious and uplifting’ by the New Zealand Music Commission, the praise adds to the ever growing list of write ups by premier hip hop sites such as AAHipHop and VMG Magazine. Shows are planned for the beginning of 2018 up and down the country along with several music videos set to drop in the following weeks.Waves has also been added into the daily rotation for local radio station RadioControl.



