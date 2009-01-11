MI2N
Video News (more headlines) 10-21-2017

TELEVISION CELEBRITY AND POP ICON GAZ REYNOLDS TELLS HIS STORY ABOUT HIS MUSIC CAREER AND RECORD LABEL IN A NEW DOCUMENTARY

Website: http://www.gazworld.com
Television celebrity and pop icon Gaz Reynolds has had a number of documentaries made about his success in music and on television and radio in recent months as well as appearing on a number of high profile television shows in the UK including BBC 2, Chanel 4, BMV London and Big Review TV.

The latest documentary – Gaz Reynolds – ‘The story So Far’ (directed and produced by Harrison Dowling) is being aired on digital networks around the world gaining mass support and is set to be released on iTunes soon. The movie is shot in the heart of London and the ancient Roman city of St Albans and captures Gaz and the UK in its finest glory.

Gaz Reynolds is the face of record label World Domination Records and has had a successful music career on the independent international market with his hits ‘In This House’, ‘Electric Kama Sutra’, ‘Plastic Girl’ and ‘Some Forgive’.

Throughout this short documentary we take a peak into Gaz’s life, exploring his history in music including working with the legendary Viola Wills and Howie Rosen of Island Records.

A number of mainstream digital networks are considering airing the documentary based on the online success and a sequel is planned for 2018.

To watch Gaz Reynolds – The Story So Far online go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jatF24cd034

View other Gaz Reynolds television interviews here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiNiL432_Ao

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dl90kqHKVmw


To check out Gaz Reynolds and the latest releases from World Domination Records and download online from iTunes go to www.worlddominationrecords.com and ww.gazword.com

