FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD
Music Releases (more headlines) 10-21-2017

#musicmoney Goes On A Journey Of Dreams And Fluid Electronic Dance With Man From Object: R525L

Website: http://www.musicmoneypr.com

Where are you from?
Mostly unlikely place New Jersey USA

Describe your sound:
Futuristic Electronic Dance I like to think of it as Deep Fluid Electronica

Tell us about your latest track: My latest project “First Contact” is a journey of dreams and fluid electronic dance an introduction to a melodic energy mixed with rhythmic percussions and electronic flavors

Who inspires you? I have a wide range of inspirations from Herbie Handcock to 808 State from Belleville Three to Parliament Funkadelic

Where do you see your career in 5 years?

Continuing to release music that makes people move

Where can we check out your sounds?
Tell us something about yourself that the people need to know.

Tell the people something they need to know
I live and dream to make music that makes people feel good


www.facebook.com/3220FMG/

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/first-contact-ep/id1295749365?app=itunes&ign-mpt=uo%3D4

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076DGK3RN/?tag=distrokid06-20

https://open.spotify.com/album/1eeaG77sx73kdQeuCf4TUy

https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/music/album/man-from-object-r525l/first-contact/8d6kgwxm6p7t

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

