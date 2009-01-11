Music Releases (more headlines) 10-21-2017 #musicmoney Goes On A Journey Of Dreams And Fluid Electronic Dance With Man From Object: R525L Website: http://www.musicmoneypr.com



Where are you from?

Mostly unlikely place New Jersey USA



Describe your sound:

Futuristic Electronic Dance I like to think of it as Deep Fluid Electronica



Tell us about your latest track: My latest project “First Contact” is a journey of dreams and fluid electronic dance an introduction to a melodic energy mixed with rhythmic percussions and electronic flavors



Who inspires you? I have a wide range of inspirations from Herbie Handcock to 808 State from Belleville Three to Parliament Funkadelic



Where do you see your career in 5 years?



Continuing to release music that makes people move



Where can we check out your sounds?

Tell us something about yourself that the people need to know.



Tell the people something they need to know

I live and dream to make music that makes people feel good





www.facebook.com/3220FMG/



https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/first-contact-ep/id1295749365?app=itunes&ign-mpt=uo%3D4



https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B076DGK3RN/?tag=distrokid06-20



https://open.spotify.com/album/1eeaG77sx73kdQeuCf4TUy



https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/store/music/album/man-from-object-r525l/first-contact/8d6kgwxm6p7t

