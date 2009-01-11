|
UG! Comedy Show!! Tuesday Oct. 24th, 2017 Ed.
Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip NYC the East Village. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! ($2 Tecates & Tacos Tuesdays!! $5 Margaritas!!!) So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!
UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Now @ The Mockingbird Lounge
Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James
TUESDAYS @ The Mockingbird:
25 Ave B (Off of E. 2nd st & Ave B)
Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.
($2 Tecates & Taco Tuesdays!! $5 Margaritas!!!)
For info/reservations: 646-882-0593
Via subway: F train to 2nd ave.
This Week’s Guests: (Tuesday Oct. 24th, 2017 ed.):
Half Haitian Sensation J-L Cauvin!
Cowpoke Nariko Ott!
Yas Qween Dara Jemmott!
Tall Celtic Tim Sturtevant!
The Adventurous Stewart Fullerton!
Israeli Bad-Ass Ricki M. Sofer!
Cerebral Architect Aaron Kominos-Smith!
The Jazzy Jonathan Falconer!
Big Baller Brand’s Ben Rosenfeld!
Awesome Alex Weber!
& Steady Hand Jon Gardiner!
Hosted By BK Fugee Todd Montesi!!
W/ Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!!!
#UGIT
|
