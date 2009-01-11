Music Events (more headlines) 10-22-2017 UG! Comedy Show!! Tuesday Oct. 24th, 2017 Ed. Website: http://ugcomedyshow.tumblr.com/

UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Tuesday Oct. 24th, 2017 ed.



Todd Montesi & Richard James present awesome comics in front of a cool supportive crowd in the epicenter of hip NYC the East Village. Featuring both established comic veterans you've seen on TV to the up and comers, UG! guarantees a swell time all for FREE! We've also got tons of drink specials! ($2 Tecates & Tacos Tuesdays!! $5 Margaritas!!!) So what are you waiting for? Come down and UG! it with us!!!



UG! COMEDY SHOW!! Now @ The Mockingbird Lounge

Presented by Todd Montesi & Richard James

TUESDAYS @ The Mockingbird:

25 Ave B (Off of E. 2nd st & Ave B)

Showtime: 8:30PM No Cover, 1 Drink Min.

($2 Tecates & Taco Tuesdays!! $5 Margaritas!!!)

For info/reservations: 646-882-0593

Via subway: F train to 2nd ave.



This Week’s Guests: (Tuesday Oct. 24th, 2017 ed.):



Half Haitian Sensation J-L Cauvin!

Cowpoke Nariko Ott!

Yas Qween Dara Jemmott!

Tall Celtic Tim Sturtevant!

The Adventurous Stewart Fullerton!

Israeli Bad-Ass Ricki M. Sofer!

Cerebral Architect Aaron Kominos-Smith!

The Jazzy Jonathan Falconer!

Big Baller Brand’s Ben Rosenfeld!

Awesome Alex Weber!

& Steady Hand Jon Gardiner!



Hosted By BK Fugee Todd Montesi!!

W/ Our Official Hype-Man/DJ Cactus Black himself Richard James!!!

#UGIT



