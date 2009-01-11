MI2N
Music Industry News Network
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3RD
Advanced Search
MusicDish Advertising Network
HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Band News (more headlines) 10-22-2017

Aretha Henry Announces 4th Upcoming Studio Album

Bookmark and Share
Website: http://www.arethahenry.com/
Aretha Henry recently took to her blog, Aretha Henry Daily, to announce her fourth studio album.

"Whew, it's been a while. I’m gearing up to release my fourth studio album. The last album that I released was my compilation album called The Best of Aretha Henry-Jones Volume 2 in 2014. It was the first album released on my record label, Oz Avenue Entertainment. My upcoming fourth album will be the first studio album to be released on the label. I don’t have a release date set yet, but you can expect it before August of next year.
I was just thinking about how much time has gone by. I started recording in 2008 when I met my husband (also my engineer/producer). My youngest child was two at the time and his youngest (twins) were 3. Now they’re 12 and 13 years old.
Wow.
I love what I do. I’d have to in order to still be going for this long. Of course, I have other things going on too, but music is my first love, so I’ll always find time for it.
This is going to be fun!
Check back here regularly for more updates! "

Bookmark and Share

back | top
MusicDish Advertising Network

Mi2N Music PR

Melvin Alan Album "Wonderful Life"

Jean Louisa Kelly Presents A Personal Collection Of Songs From The American Standards And Musical Theater

halie and the moon Signs Distribution Deal For Asia With JVC Kenwood Victor Entertainment

Deadline Looms - The 14th Annual Acoustic Music Awards

Cinq Music Opens Urban Music Division With Master P

New York Composer Places Clarinet At The Centre Of An EDM Album

The Phoenix Keeps Rising!



MusicDish*China Song Blast
Promote Your Music Single In China

News Headlines
Mi2N EDITOR'S PICKS
» TuneCore Expands Partnership With Aftermaster To Offer Instant Mastering Technology
» Beta Testers Open Call For HumBeatz Music-Making Web App
» Tom Dobson Signs To Rhyme & Reason Records
» Genelec Unveils “USA Learning Channel” YouTube Portal
» Billboard Single “God With Us” By CLARĒTA Haddon Gains Mainstream Radio Traction
» Cinq Music Opens Urban Music Division With Master P
» ICMP Launches Spotlight Blog Showcasing The Best In Music Industry Articles And Advice
» Deadline Looms - The 14th Annual Acoustic Music Awards
» New York Composer Places Clarinet At The Centre Of An EDM Album
» Content Creators Coalition Launches Ad Campaign Hitting Google's Mistreatment Of Artists


Get your music news covered...
Have your press release written
by the pros at Mi2N

Articles
MUSICDISH E-JOURNAL
» MusicDish*China October China Label Music Releases And Charts
» Deezer Becomes Miami Dolphins' Official Music Partner
» 'AIMP Nashville Pubcast' In-Depth Publisher Interview Series
» ICMP Launches Spotlight Blog
» 'Music Biz' Conference To Remain In Nashville Through 2020
» 5 Ways Your Band Can Benefit From A Mobile App
» Indie Labels Represent Over A Third Of Global Recorded Music Market
» Career Moves: Cinq Music, Songtrust, Def Jam, Warner Music, 117 Management & DPA
» UK Music Proposes Law To Protect Music Venues
» The Way Forward For Country Music Streaming
» FUGA Accelerates Growth With €6m Investment
» Vinyl Evangelist Jack White To Keynote 'Making Vinyl'

Mi2N's Music PR distribution service guarantees online exposure for your press release. Choose from seven (7) different packages.

HOME | FREE NEWS SUBMISSION | PREMIUM PR DISTRIBUTION | PR COPYWRITING | RSS FEEDS | TESTIMONIALS | CONTACT

Sections: Band | Business | Career | Events | Label | Music Releases | Radio | Tech | Video | Web Events
Genres: Country/Folk | Dance/Electronica | Jazz/Blues | Latin | Rock | Urban | World
International: Asia | Canada | Europe

Advertise | Artist Development | Submit Video | MusicDish*China | MusicDish e-Journal | MusicDish Network | Urban Music News Network
Copyright © 1997-2017 MusicDish LLC, all rights reserved. Text, graphics, and HTML code are protected by US and International Copyright Laws, and may not be copied, reprinted, published, translated, hosted, or otherwise distributed by any means without explicit permission.