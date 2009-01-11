Band News (more headlines) 10-22-2017 Aretha Henry Announces 4th Upcoming Studio Album

Website: http://www.arethahenry.com/

Aretha Henry recently took to her blog, Aretha Henry Daily, to announce her fourth studio album.



"Whew, it's been a while. I’m gearing up to release my fourth studio album. The last album that I released was my compilation album called The Best of Aretha Henry-Jones Volume 2 in 2014. It was the first album released on my record label, Oz Avenue Entertainment. My upcoming fourth album will be the first studio album to be released on the label. I don’t have a release date set yet, but you can expect it before August of next year.

I was just thinking about how much time has gone by. I started recording in 2008 when I met my husband (also my engineer/producer). My youngest child was two at the time and his youngest (twins) were 3. Now they’re 12 and 13 years old.

Wow.

I love what I do. I’d have to in order to still be going for this long. Of course, I have other things going on too, but music is my first love, so I’ll always find time for it.

This is going to be fun!

