Cevoyk was born July 1, 1996 in Chicago, IL raised on the Violent Streets of the WestSide in the Ktown area. He Attended Hefferan Elementary, where he later went on to Attend HighScool at Proviso West Cevoyk has 2 older brothers, 1 older sister and his 1 single parent mother. His father has never been around! music has always been a part of Cevoyks life, but he didnt start takin it serious until September of 2014. Thats when his 2014 Chrysler was shot multiple times with him, his older brother and older cousin inside the vehicle. His cousin was struck in the midst of tragedy and had to take his last breath in cevoyks arms. His cousin was the one who influenced Cevoyk that he had a gift and to take the music seriously. He was the one to also introduce Cevoyk and Kenstar to eachother. Since September 2014, Cevoyk and the Young King Association have been on the grind, giving Shicago a new sound and Face.



