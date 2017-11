Video News (more headlines) 10-22-2017 HAPPY 206th BIRTHDAY FRANZ LISZT - THE GREAT KAT SHREDS LISZT’S “HUNGARIAN RHAPSODY #2” On VIOLIN AND GUITAR On UPCOMING NEW DVD!

HAPPY 206th BIRTHDAY FRANZ LISZT! GENIUS COMPOSER born on Oct 22, 1811 in Hungary.

THE GREAT KAT SHREDS LISZT’S “HUNGARIAN RHAPSODY #2” on VIOLIN AND GUITAR on UPCOMING NEW DVD! WATCH on:

"The Great Kat unleashes her version of Liszt’s Hungarian Rhapsody #2. Just when you thought she couldn't go any faster, she goes faster still.” – AXS



The Great Kat is the WORLD’S FASTEST GUITAR/VIOLIN SHREDDER UPDATING Classical Music with AUTHENTIC NOTE-FOR-NOTE Classical Music Scores SHREDDED on Guitar AND Violin with ENERGY, EXCITEMENT & ENTERTAINMENT!



Review Copies Available for The Great Kat’s “WAGNER’S WAR” CD featuring Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody #2”!

About The Great Kat:

Legendary Guitar/Violin Double Virtuoso, The Great Kat http://www.greatkat.com is the world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of “Artists International Competition, “TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME” (Guitar One Magazine)/ "FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI" (Ranker.com)/"20 OF THE FASTEST GUITARISTS IN THE WORLD TODAY" (MusicRadar)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA! The New York Times declares: “The wave of the future might well be heavy-metal Beethoven by way of Juilliard. Ms. Kat's ‘Beethoven on Speed’ album elevates furiousness to a would-be world view"





