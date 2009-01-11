Music Releases (more headlines) 03-16-2018 Corrugated Iron Magical Land Album Airplay! Website: http://www.facebook.com/corrugatedironband/

Music: http://airit.org.au/Corrugated-Iron-Time.html

Australian 4 piece rock band Corrugated Iron are receiving national radio airplay with the release of their debut album Magical Land. Community Radio broadcasters and music directors are adding songs to their new release shows as well as general station rotation. One of the most popular songs getting airplay is the self titled track Magical Land. Community Radio stations in every state throughout Australia have added songs. Presenters and Music directors from every station nationally can download tracks for free through the AMRAP/AIRIT distribution scheme. Fans can download tracks from CD Baby, iTunes, Spotify etc. The band is currently playing some live gigs and the audiences are left wanting more!


